Medical apparel company expands Pokémon line and addresses a complaint from fans about the original design.

Visiting a doctor’s office can be a stressful experience. Nobody wakes up in the morning and says “Wow, I feel great! Better get to a hospital ASAP,” so if you find yourself in one, odds are you’re either dealing with some sort of injury or ailment, or at least need to get examined because there’s a chance you might have one.

It’s for that reason that medical professionals’ attire needs to be not only functional and resilient enough so that they can perform their duties, but also visually designed to help soothe patients’ potentially frazzled nerves. And what, asks Japanese medical apparel company Classico, could be more comforting than the presence of Pokémon?

Classico’s newest doctor’s coat design features no fewer than four Pokémon, all so iconic that fans will be able to easily identify them by silhouette alone. On the left sleeve, near the cuff, is Pikachu, and strolling across the front left pocket are original starter trio Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander.

In addition, the coat’s buttons are styled like Poké Balls, and the Pocket Monster capture devices grace the lining fabric too.

Classico has teamed up with Pokémon before this, designing sets of Pikachu and Gen-1 starter scrubs. As of this month, they’re joined by Eevee and Snorlax, with the newcomers’ fabric matching the image colors of their respective Pocket Monsters.

The scrub bottoms have also been redesigned following feedback from customers. While they loved the Pokémon embroidery itself, they didn’t like that it used to be on the pants’ backsides, so that if you sat down, you were sitting on the poor Pokémon’s faces. So to alleviate that sense of guilt, Classico has now moved the embroidery to the front, near the right hip.

Both the doctor’s coat and scrubs are unisex designs, available in sizes from extra-extra-small to extra-large. As professional-use items, they’re priced higher than a Uniqlo Pokémon T-shirt, with the separately sold scrub top and pants each 11,990 yen (US$81) and the coat 32,890 yen. All of them can be ordered through the Classico online store (scrub top here, pants here, and coat here) by anyone, though. The scrubs actually look like they’d make pretty cozy roomwear sets too, and if you notice this icon on the order page…

…don’t worry, that’s just to indicate that the material is static electricity-resistant, not that the garments create any sort of anti-Pikachu field.

