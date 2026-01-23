With four doughnuts in one, this might be Japan’s most decadent doughnut – but there’s a hack to buying this hidden treat.

Mister Donut is Japan’s leading doughnut chain, and this year it’s celebrating its 55th birthday. As part of the celebrations, the chain is sharing the love with a very special hidden doughnut that captures the spirit of the brand slogan, “Always there, always new. Mister Donut“, proving that the chain is always striving to provide us with new and exciting discoveries.

This latest release is a true discovery in many ways, mostly because you won’t find it in the display case with all the other doughnuts. Only those in the know will be able to get their hands on the exclusive new doughnut, as it will only be available via pre-order on the website or the mobile app.

Called the Trio Heart Chocolate & Praline, this is a doughnut that’s well worth seeking out as it’s one of the most decadent to ever be produced by the chain. Produced in collaboration with luxury chocolatier Godiva, the doughnut us said to “embody meticulous attention to detail”, from its creative construction to its perfectly placed toppings.

At its base is a smooth chocolate doughnut topped with praline whipped cream and coated in chocolate to evoke the taste and texture of a chocolate truffle. Sitting upon the base are three adorable heart-shaped churros, layered with praline whipped cream, ganache cream, and ganache whipped cream, before being finished with cocoa powder, strawberry chocolate and strawberry sugar, and chocolate, respectively.

This special treat essentially consists of four doughnuts in one, and Mister Donut says you can enjoy them in a variety of ways – by eating them as is, splitting them up to enjoy separately, or even dipping them into a hot beverage like a coffee or hot chocolate.

Available while stocks last from 4-28 February, the doughnut is priced at 669 yen (US$4.24), and can only be ordered for takeout, with pre-orders being accepted online or via the app from 22 January to 27 February.

▼ 1. Scan the barcode 2. Choose your pickup store 3. Select your items 4. Pay Online 5. Pick up at your chosen store

Orders must be placed at least one day before pickup, so you’ll need to plan ahead before purchasing, but on the upside you’ll be able to receive your order without waiting in line at the register. Plus, you’ll be walking out with an exclusive, secret doughnut that isn’t on display in stores, which is sure to make it taste even more delicious.

Source, images: Press releases

