Rare, super-personalised Frappuccino gets a new look for spring.

Starbucks is going fruity this spring, with the unveiling of a new limited-time drink called My Fruit³ Frappuccino Ripe White Peach. If that name sounds familiar to you, that’s because the My Fruit³ Frappuccino first made its debut in Japan in 2021, and quickly became one of the country’s rarest and most sought-after drinks, as it became available at only 15 stores around the nation.

▼ The core flavours in the lineup have changed over the years, and now include Strawberry…

▼ …and Banana Mango & Acai Berry.

Bursting with fruity goodness, the key feature that makes the My Fruit³ Frappuccino so unique is its supreme customisability. Not only can you customise the drink base, but also the fruits blended into the base (1 below), the fruit sauce in the cup (2 below), and the whipped cream (3).

▼ Fruit to the power of three, hence the name My Fruit³

For the drink base you can choose from milk, tea, or juice categories, covering plain, almond, soy and oat milk, black tea or passionfruit tea, and a mixed fruit juice. This concept of “playing to your heart’s content with fruit” reaches new heights with the addition of peach, but if all the customisation choices seem too overwhelming, you can now simply ask for the Ripe White Peach Frappuccino. This will get you peaches blended into a mixed fruit mix base, and a pulpy peach fruit sauce to create the crisp texture of freshly picked fruit, with all the refreshing sweetness of a ripe white peach.

▼ With each sip, you can enjoy the texture and sweetness of ripe peaches, along with a refreshing aftertaste.

Of course, you can customise this Frappuccino to your liking, with the chain saying a switch from fruit juice to black tea will create “a vibrant flavour reminiscent of peach tea”. Those with more adventurous palates can switch the fruit sauce to strawberry, which will give you a sweet-yet-tart flavour profile.

Once you start experimenting with all the different combinations, you’ll be surprised at how different the My Fruit³ Frappuccino can taste. According to Starbucks, this makes it a great drink to match your preferences, no matter what type of mood you might be in on any given day. You’ll have to work hard to find it, though, as it’s only available at the participating stores linked below, where it will on the menu from 18 March, priced at 776 yen (US$4.88) for takeout or 790 yen for dine-in.

Related: Participating stores

Source, images: Press release

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