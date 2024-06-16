Business up top, anime secrets down bottom.

When you’re dealing with serious issues, a friendly anime character can give you some much-needed comfort. There are times, though, when snuggling up to an anime friend might not be appropriate, like say, in the middle of a business meeting, but for those occasions there’s now a workaround, thanks to a new range of ties from Studio Ghibli.

These neckties let you bring the magical Totoros from My Neighbour Totoro to work with you, and they’re so subtly discreet people will have to peer closely to notice them, allowing it to remain your little secret throughout the day. There are six ties to choose from, starting with the…

▼ …My Neighbour Totoro Tie One Point Stripe.

This design, available in either blue or navy, has diagonal stripes that make it look like a standard business tie from a distance.

Up close, though, you’ll see tiny acorn details on the coloured stripe, and at the bottom, concealed beneath your jacket, a sweet Totoro sits atop your belly.

▼ The blue style features the titular grey Totoro…

▼…while the navy tie has a blue medium Totoro.

The back of each tie conceals another cute Totoro, sitting alongside a mound of acorns as it does on the front, with the words “Studio Ghibli” on the keeper loop as a sign of authenticity.

Those who aren’t afraid to show their love for Ghibli can opt for the slightly bolder My Neighbour Totoro Tie Acorn Stripe, which comes in a choice of either blue or green.

This design is still workplace-appropriate, but rather than concealing Totoro it shows the character running all the way around the tie, with acorns flying out from the sack upon its back, along with larger acorn details on the stripes.

▼ The final design in the collection is the My Neighbour Totoro Tie Totoro Komon.

Available in either navy or green, these ties use a “komon” (literally “small pattern”) design for a professional look…

▼ …but Ghibli fans will relish in the fine details.

With Father’s Day fast approaching in Japan on 16 June, these ties will be perfect presents for dads, and they come in a nice package for gift-giving.

Of course, you don’t have to be a dad to splurge on a Totoro necktie — according to Ghibli, they’ve been designed to have wide-ranging appeal so they can be worn by people of all ages.

Priced at 9,350 yen (US$59.16) each, the neckties are made from from 100-percent silk, and they can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!