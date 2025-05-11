Add an air of sophistication to your coffee time with these gorgeous goods.

Last autumn, Starbucks Japan began offering goods designed to “blend into daily life and enhance your coffee lifestyle” at its premium Reserve Roastery branches. Now, with summer just around the corner, the chain is expanding on this theme with a new collection based around the concept of “Daily Life at Home With Wonderful ‘Iced’ Coffee”. This range aims to help customers better enjoy Starbucks Reserve coffee, iced at home for summer, with never-before-seen Stanley cups in shades of cooling ice-blue, and brewing equipment with touches that are designed to age beautifully, the more you use them.

Let’s take a closer look at all the new items coming our way, starting with the classy brewing equipment.

▼ Hario V60 Heat-Resistant Glass Dripper Olive Wood – 4,400 yen (US$30.16)

A heat-resistant glass dripper by Hario, with a cool appearance that’s perfect for summer. The conical shape allows for a deep layer of coffee grounds, extracting rich flavour when placed directly on a server or glass to brew coffee. The large single hole lets you control the taste: pour quickly for a clean flavour, or slowly for a deeper richness. The base is made from natural olive wood, with beautiful, varied grain and a smooth feel that fits comfortably in your hand.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Glass Server with Leather Sleeve – 500 millilitres (16 ounces) – 5,000 yen

This stylish, heat-resistant glass server for drip coffee comes with a genuine leather sleeve, acting as a piece of coffee ware that combines both design and function. Enjoy Starbucks’ recipe for flash-chilled coffee at home by pouring coffee over plenty of ice for a crisp, refreshing taste.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Slim Glass with Leather Sleeve – 430 millilitres – 3,800 yen

This neat-looking, heat-resistant glass is perfect for enjoying iced coffee, with the handcrafted leather sleeve giving it the Roastery Tokyo touch.

▼ Stanley 3-Way Stainless Steel Tumbler Blue – 887 millilitres – 7,400 yen

A collaboration with the super-popular American brand Stanley, this refreshing matte blue stainless steel tumbler is ideal for summertime coffees. By twisting the lid’s cover section, you can either drink from it directly, use the straw, or close the mouthpiece — three options to suit any situation. The handle makes it easy to carry, and its large capacity is perfect for summer outings.

▼ Stanley Classic Vacuum Coffee Press Bottle Blue – 473 millilitres – 7,200 yen

This Stanley coffee press bottle, in Roastery Tokyo’s original cooling colour, lets you brew coffee by adding ground beans and hot water directly into the bottle. It can also be used as a portable stainless steel bottle, so you can enjoy freshly brewed coffee anytime, anywhere.

These exclusive goods are a cut above other items sold at regular Starbucks branches, so if you’re looking to add an air of sophistication to your coffee experience, be sure to check out Japan’s Roastery chain while the goods are in stock from 5 May. All products can be purchased at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo and Starbucks Japan’s official online store, while the Stanley Vacuum Coffee Press Bottle will be available at Starbucks Reserve stores as well.

Source, images: Press release

