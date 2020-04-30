Enjoy an Italian restaurant experience at home with this easy recipe!

Here at SoraNews24, we’re all about keeping things simple. So when it comes to feeding ourselves at home whilst socially distancing from the outside world, we’ve been ignoring all those recipes that call for complicated prep or fancy gadgets, instead seeking out only the easiest ones that deliver the tastiest results.

Today, we’re sharing a recipe for “Tupperware Tiramisu” that’s become our self-isolation tiramisu over the past few weeks, as it’s not only delicious and easy to make, but it’s small enough for one person to enjoy over a few nights without feeling like a guilty glutton too.

So, even if you’re a beginner cook who’s never made a dessert in their lives, get ready to be blown away by your masterful cooking skills because you’re about to make the fluffiest, tastiest tiramisu that your taste buds have ever known!

Ingredients (makes approximately four servings)

Mascarpone cheese – 200 grams

Sugar – 2-3 tablespoons

Milk – 50 millilitres

Fresh cream – 100 millilitres

Ladyfinger biscuits – 8-10 pieces (sponge cake pieces can be substituted)

Espresso or strong coffee – 150-200 millilitres

Cocoa powder – 1/2 tablespoon

Items to prepare

One 400-millilitre Tupperware container with lid

Method

1. Whip the fresh cream with a whisk or hand blender until light and fluffy.

2. Put the mascarpone and sugar in a separate bowl, add milk little by little and mix well with a whisk.

▼ Ideally, the texture will be the same as whipped cream.

3. Add the whipped cream to the mascarpone bowl in 2 or 3 batches, mixing gently with a spatula each time.

4. Soak ladyfinger biscuits lightly in cold espresso and place them on the bottom of the Tupperware container.

▼ Add the cream mix on top of the biscuit layer.

▼ Repeat with more layers of biscuits and cream until you reach the top of the container.

Make sure your top layer ends with cream. Smooth the surface of the cream with a knife or the back of a spoon. Cover with plastic wrap or a lid and rest in the refrigerator for at least two hours.

▼ Complete by sprinkling a generous amount of cocoa powder over the top just before serving.

Make sure the tiramisu has been properly cooled in the fridge before serving so it remains nice and solid on the plate.

And there you have it! A deliciously airy dessert with a coffee hit that’s sweet on the lips and light on the hips…as long as you can stop yourself from eating the whole thing in one sitting!

Even if you do eat more than one serving, you won’t have to feel too bad about indulging, given that these serving sizes are so small. And once we’re allowed to have friends over for dinner again, this easy recipe for tiramisu is a good one to have up the sleeve for impressing guests come dessert time.

Photos © SoraNews24

