Harajuku-born brand teams up with Starbucks for a very cool collegiate collection.

If Starbucks was a college, it’d be one of the most prestigious around, with a strong ethos and an alumni stretching all around the globe. Now, that proud alumni can proudly wear the college colours in Japan, as Starbucks is teaming up with local clothing brand Beams for a special collection.

▼ Beams has been inspired by American College fashion since it was established in Harajuku in 1976.

The collection has everything a Starbucks student could ask for, starting with the College Design Recycled Stainless Steel TOGO Logo Tumbler.

The 473-millilitre (16-ounce) tumblers resemble the chain’s classic paper cup, with the college-style logo front and centre. Retailing for 5,500 yen (US$34.84) each, they come in a choice of either grey, beige or navy.

Those wanting to match their tumbler to their wardrobe can do so with a Champion Reverse Weave Crew Neck Sweatshirt, available in either Grey, Oatmeal or Navy.

This three-way collaboration has Starbucks on the front, Beams on the back, and the Champion logo on the left sleeve. With a Starbucks logo patch on the right sleeve, this style combines quality details with a casual vibe, and it’s the most expensive product in the range, priced at 22,000 yen.

Those on a student budget can opt for the more affordable Champion Heavy Weight T-shirt, priced at 9,900 yen.

▼ Completing the outfit is the College Design Tote Bag (4,500 yen)…

▼ …the College Design Baseball Cap (5,000 yen)…

▼…and the College Design Bandana (2,500 yen).

The bandanas are made of organic cotton and can be used as a scarf, place mat, or furoshiki wrap. Those wanting to add a bit more colour to their wardrobes can opt for the Pennant Design, which also features on a couple of bandanas, as well as a variety of other products.

▼ Pennant Design Bandana (2,500 yen)

▼ Pennant Design Bottle Case (4,000 yen)

▼ Pennant Design Recycled Stainless Steel Bottle (5,500 yen)

▼ Pennant Design Ceramic Mug (3,000 yen)

▼ Pennant Design Starbucks Card and Accessory Case, which comes with 2,000 yen credit for 3,400 yen.

▼ Pennant Design Throwket (15,000 yen)

The throwket has a jacquard weave and can be used as a blanket or even a wall hanging, depending on your preference.

▼ Throw it in the car and you can use it on picnics or while studiously waiting for friends.

▼ The new range will let you relive your cool college era.

While the collection will only be available online in limited numbers from 26 June, fans can view the range in person ahead of the official release at an exhibition at Beams Roppongi Hills on 22 and 23 June. Customers won’t be able to buy any of the products on display, but they will receive a limited-edition sticker while stocks last.

So if you’d like to relive your college era with the help of Starbucks, be sure to head on over to the official site when the range is released on 26 June. And don’t forget to vote for your favourite tumbler while you’re there!

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

