Presenting “the taste of summer coolness”.

With so many icy cold limited-edition drinks on the menu, Starbucks is always a popular stop in summer. Now, the store’s popularity is set to rise again, thanks to the addition of a new drink called “Suzumi Matcha Mousse Tea” (“Cooling Matcha Mousse Tea“).

Described as “the taste of summer coolness”, the Suzumi Matcha Mousse Tea contains high-quality matcha powder in the body of the beverage, carefully crafted to bring out the robust aroma and inherent bittersweet flavour of the powdered green tea. On top, an airy white mocha-flavored mousse adds creamy sweetness and richness to the drink, with a dusting of matcha powder for extra aroma and flavour.

The beautiful green and white layers give you a sense of coolness just by looking at them, and they’re primed for mixing, so you can enjoy the combination of bittersweet matcha and sweet mousse in varying strengths. The drink is said to have a crisp and refreshing finish that’s perfect for the intensely hot days of midsummer, and is designed to bring “a soothing sense of traditional Japanese coolness to both mind and body”.

We’re always looking for ways to stay cool in summer, and this modern take on a traditional classic looks like a very tasty solution. Available from 18 August, the new beverage will be sold in a tall size only, priced at 579 yen (US$3.93) for takeout or 590 yen for dine-in customers.

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!