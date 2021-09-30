Uniqlo’s sister brand wants everyone to catch ’em all.

Back in April last year, Pokémon fans queued around the block to get their hands on a tie-up collection exclusive to GU, Uniqlo’s sister brand, which specialises in latest trends.

The collaboration proved so successful it spawned another range in summer 2020, and now, we’re happy to announce there’ll be another collection, this time with a variety of items to keep us snug and cosy all winter long.

Based around the theme of a “home camp” shared by family and loved ones, the new Pokémon Winter Collection consists of a whopping 56 items. And this time there’ll be some baby products in the range, which is a first for the collaboration.

They’ve released a few photos to give us a sneak peek at what we can expect to find in store when the range is released, so let’s take a quick look at them below, starting with…

▼ …The graphic sweatshirts for adults, which come in sizes XS-XXL, priced at 2,690 yen (US$24.06) each.

▼ Look, it’s Eevee!

▼ Adults will also be able to add socks (390 yen) and bags (1,990 yen) to their trainer ensemble.

▼ Over in the kids’ section, there’ll be sweatshirts for 1,690 yen…

▼ …and two-piece lounge sets with a “soufflé feel” for 1,990 yen.

As mentioned previously, GU will be stocking Pokémon clothing in babies’ sizes for the first time ever, and judging by this adorable sweatshirt, priced at 1,690 yen, they’re bound to be incredibly sought-after.

With prices in the collection ranging from 390-3,490 yen, this is an affordable collection that Pokémon fans won’t want to miss out on. And it won’t just be fans in Japan that get to cosy up to the range in winter, as the collection will be available at GU branches in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong as well.

There’ll be 22 products for men, 18 for women, 12 for kids and 4 for babies, and the range is set to include pyjamas as well, so there’ll be something for everyone to wear while enjoying a “home camp” together this winter.

The collection will be available at stores and online from early November, but if you can’t wait until then, you can always browse the current Pokémon Uniqlo collaboration!

Source, images: Press Release, ©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.TM,®,and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.

