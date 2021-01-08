U-Treasure is back with their most melodic Pokémon collaboration yet!
Now that the children from the original mid-90s Pokémon boom have grown up and are working full-time jobs, The Pokémon Company has teamed up with several different companies to ensure that there are gorgeous, high-quality goods for those adult Pokémaniacs to invest in. You can strut your stuff in Original Stitch‘s Pokémon-patterned shirts or face-masks, for example. Or you could turn to U-Treasure, who have worked together with Pokémon on many occasions to bring us meticulously crafted, achingly beautiful Pokémon jewelry.
U-Treasure’s latest muse is Pokémon number 039 in the original Pokédex, the Normal and Fairy-type Jigglypuff (Purin in Japanese).
#Pokemon Every Day 039; Jigglypuff pic.twitter.com/rw1uLPIl00— Pokemon Every Day (@NewPokemonDaily) June 8, 2020
U-Treasure are experts at putting an exciting twist on the products they produce, such as imbuing each of their silver Eeveelution necklaces with a stone reflecting its type. Their new Jigglypuff pendants come in multiple metals, and each one is adorned with a tiny sapphire in the exact same bubblegum pink as the Pokémon itself. If you squint, it almost looks like she’s using it as a microphone.
▼ It comes in silver, pink gold or yellow gold, or platinum!
Fans of the TV anime will remember many a comedy interlude where Jigglypuff will whip out its microphone (actually a marker pen swiped from the protagonist’s backpack) and sing a song so lovely it charms all who hear it into an instant slumber. Unfortunately, Jigglypuff doesn’t take kindly to its audience nodding off mid-solo, and so it uses the marker to scrawl all over everyone’s snoring faces.
On this day in 1999, with marker in hand, Jigglypuff first drew on our heroes’ faces!— Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 20, 2020
You know what they say, Trainers—never fall asleep around Jigglypuff! 😉 pic.twitter.com/jKefIU4Tqq
There’s no such worry with this tiny, precious recreation. Though U-Treasure suggests leaning close when you can’t sleep, so Jigglypuff can soothe you to slumber, the actual item is nothing but solid metal and that one precious gemstone. Something a little less soothing is the pendant’s price tag: the cheapest metal, silver, will cost you a handsome 15,400 yen (US$150.03). Yellow or pink gold costs 99,000 yen, and the most expensive metal is the platinum version, which costs 110,000 yen.
▼ But think how classy you’ll look!
The pendants can be purchased either online through U-Treasure’s dedicated online store or in person at their Ikebukuro store. Unfortunately, these lovely trinkets are only available within Japan, so if you really want a piece of Jigglypuff jewelry you’ll need to use a proxy. Don’t forget to peruse the other fashionable items on offer while you’re there!
Source, images: PR Times
