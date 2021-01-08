U-Treasure is back with their most melodic Pokémon collaboration yet!

Now that the children from the original mid-90s Pokémon boom have grown up and are working full-time jobs, The Pokémon Company has teamed up with several different companies to ensure that there are gorgeous, high-quality goods for those adult Pokémaniacs to invest in. You can strut your stuff in Original Stitch‘s Pokémon-patterned shirts or face-masks, for example. Or you could turn to U-Treasure, who have worked together with Pokémon on many occasions to bring us meticulously crafted, achingly beautiful Pokémon jewelry.

U-Treasure’s latest muse is Pokémon number 039 in the original Pokédex, the Normal and Fairy-type Jigglypuff (Purin in Japanese).

U-Treasure are experts at putting an exciting twist on the products they produce, such as imbuing each of their silver Eeveelution necklaces with a stone reflecting its type. Their new Jigglypuff pendants come in multiple metals, and each one is adorned with a tiny sapphire in the exact same bubblegum pink as the Pokémon itself. If you squint, it almost looks like she’s using it as a microphone.

▼ It comes in silver, pink gold or yellow gold, or platinum!

Fans of the TV anime will remember many a comedy interlude where Jigglypuff will whip out its microphone (actually a marker pen swiped from the protagonist’s backpack) and sing a song so lovely it charms all who hear it into an instant slumber. Unfortunately, Jigglypuff doesn’t take kindly to its audience nodding off mid-solo, and so it uses the marker to scrawl all over everyone’s snoring faces.

On this day in 1999, with marker in hand, Jigglypuff first drew on our heroes’ faces!



You know what they say, Trainers—never fall asleep around Jigglypuff! 😉 pic.twitter.com/jKefIU4Tqq — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 20, 2020

There’s no such worry with this tiny, precious recreation. Though U-Treasure suggests leaning close when you can’t sleep, so Jigglypuff can soothe you to slumber, the actual item is nothing but solid metal and that one precious gemstone. Something a little less soothing is the pendant’s price tag: the cheapest metal, silver, will cost you a handsome 15,400 yen (US$150.03). Yellow or pink gold costs 99,000 yen, and the most expensive metal is the platinum version, which costs 110,000 yen.

▼ But think how classy you’ll look!

The pendants can be purchased either online through U-Treasure’s dedicated online store or in person at their Ikebukuro store. Unfortunately, these lovely trinkets are only available within Japan, so if you really want a piece of Jigglypuff jewelry you’ll need to use a proxy. Don’t forget to peruse the other fashionable items on offer while you’re there!

