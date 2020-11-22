A limited-edition release only for this winter.

U-Treasure is a Japanese jewelry designer that has consistently wowed anime and video game fans alike with their elegant jewelry collaborations. From wedding rings to Ditto-themed necklaces, there is a wide variety to select from, and fans of the jeweler will be excited to learn of a new limited-edition item. For this upcoming winter, U-Treasure will release a necklace incorporating the enchanting silhouettes of Alolan Vulpix and Ninetails.

The necklace features an outline of Alolan Ninetails set to the background of a snowflake while an Alolan Vulpix clambers onto one of the snowflake’s corners. Alternating resin shards of aquamarine and sky blue provide a colorful yet sophisticated look. For those who are fans of Ice-type Pokémon, the necklace is the perfect addition to any jewelry collection.

Furthermore, interested buyers can choose from three options for the necklace’s metal: silver, 18K white gold, and platinum. The metals are respectively priced at 17,600 yen (US$170), 132,000 yen, and 143,000 yen. Regardless of the chosen metal, this chic necklace will no doubt make a wonderful holiday gift.

Pre-orders for the necklace will begin from November 23 noon and end at 11:59 p.m. on December 25. Necklaces can be purchased from both U-Treasure’s Shinjuku and Ikebukuro stores as well as online here. To complement the look, consider also pairing it with a Pokémon Shirt Vulpix or Ninetails button-down!

Source, images: U-Treasure via PR Times

