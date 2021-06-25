Laputa: Castle in the Sky timepiece will be available worldwide in very limited numbers.

Japanese watchmaker Seiko has been livening up the way we keep time by bringing us some surprising collaborations recently. Their latest release, however, is not only surprising for its beauty but also for its rarity, with only 1,200 available worldwide.

The limited-edition timepiece is a tie-up with Studio Ghibli that pays homage to the 1986 animated feature film Laputa: Castle in the Sky. Part of the elite Presage series of watches, this new edition includes clever design details on the front and back of the watch, starting with the emblem that appears on the Levistone pendant worn by main character Sheeta.

▼ The emblem can be seen at 6 o’clock on the enamel dial.

The actual pendant, in blue and gold as it appears in the film, has been beautifully recreated on the crown on the side of the watch. On the reverse side of the timepiece is a meticulously crafted rendering of the castle in the sky from the movie, and if you look closely, you’ll see the Laputian-language incantation taught to Sheeta by her grandmother: “Leetay Latuparita Ulus Aria Los Balu Netoreel“, which is said to mean “Help me, resurrection of the light” in English.

▼ This incantation makes the magical pendant glow in the film, but you’ll have to use your imagination with this timepiece, as it doesn’t contain any glowing parts.

The castle from the film also appears on the lid of the box it’s sold in, stamped in foil for a dazzling effect. Included in the package is a card with a touching message from the film’s writer and director, Hayao Miyazaki, which reads: “Let’s live without being bound by time“.

It’s a fitting message from a director who famously takes his time when making the magical animated works he’s so famous for today, and a nice way to mark the passage of time between the film’s release and its 35th anniversary this year.

If you’d like to tell time by Laputa, though, you’ll have to be quick, and rich, as only 1,200 of these limited-edition watches will be made, available in Japan at Seiko Watch Salons and worldwide from 23 July, priced at 165,000 yen (US$1,486.26).

Those looking for a more affordable anime Seiko collaboration need not despair, though, as the watchmaker has also produced models dedicated to Pokémon, No Face, and My Neighbour Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service!

