This year’s festive drinkware range pairs the mermaid with bears.

With Christmas now firmly on the horizon, Starbucks is tantalising customers in Japan with a new lineup of sweets and drinkware to help celebrate the holiday season.

The first lot of drinkware pairs the green-and-white mermaid with splashes of red to get us in the festive mood, and the chain’s Bearista character features heavily in the lineup, even appearing in plushie form!

Let’s take a look at what’s on offer this year, starting with the drinkware collection, pictured below.

Back row, from left to right:

Bearista Ornament Set (2,900 yen [US$19.82])

Candy Cane Mug 355 millilitres (2,150 yen)

Red Cup Stainless Steel Togo Cup Tumbler 355 millilitres (3,900 yen)

Rice Husk Tumbler 458 millilitres (2,200 yen)

Stainless Tumbler 473 millilitres (4,950 yen)

Bearista Ballerina (3,800 yen)

Bearista Nutcracker (3,800 yen)

Front row, above, from left to right:

Red Cup Mini Cup Gift (1,050 yen)

Red Cup Ornament (1,050 yen)

Red Cup Heat Resistant Glass Mug 355 millilitres (2,750 yen)

Bearista Message Gift (1,500 yen)

Customers looking for a sweet treat this Christmas will be pleased to know the chain’s Cranberry Bliss Bar (pictured front, below), which proved to be very popular in previous years, will be back on the menu during the holidays.

There’ll also be a Strawberry Chewy Crepe Cake, filled with sweet and sour strawberry cream, a Nuts & Caramel Chocolate Cake, containing four kids of nuts, and a Stollen, packaged in a Christmassy pouch. As a special savoury treat, there’ll be a Basil Chicken & Tomato Mozzarella Stone Kiln Filone, with “filone” being an Italian yeast bread.

The sweet and savoury options are priced from 294 yen to 530 yen, with the Stollen priced at 2,250 yen, and will be on the menu from 1 November. The drinkware range will be available to purchase online from 1 November and in stores from 4 November.

As always, the sought-after drinkware is likely to sell out fast so be sure to get in quick if you have your eye on one of the items! If Halloween is more your thing, though, there are still a few days left to seek out the cute cups and mugs in the black cat collection.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!