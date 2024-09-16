Anime fashion that will knock fans’ socks off for as long as you have your socks on.

Aside from those who’re lucky enough to live in a tropical paradise where it’s sandal weather all year round, everyone needs socks. The young, the old, the rich, the poor, they all need socks, and so do Studio Ghibli fans.

Of course, Studio Ghibli fans would ideally like to have Studio Ghibli socks, and ready to fulfill that desire is Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku, who’s just released a huge variety for everything from an active day of summer sports to curling up on a cozy couch once the winter chill sets in.

The socks are split up into six categories, so let’s start by looking at the ones with the cutest name, the Marshmallow Socks.

Pried at 660 yen (US$4.55) per pair, these get their name from the character patches made out of an extra soft and snuggly fabric. Representing My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Spirited Away, and Howl’s Moving Castle are the Middle-size (blue) Totoro, Jiji, mouse-form Boh, and Heen.

For active types, there’s the Heel Embroidery Sneaker Sock design (550 yen).

These have a clever little flourish in that the part that sticks up at the back has a character peeking out, either Totoro, Jiji, No Face, Calcifer, or Boh.

Moving on to warmer gear, the Wool Ribbed Crew Socks (770 yen), which are actually a blend of wool, nylon, polyester, and acrylic fibers, feature the Big (gray) Totoro, Calcifer cooking up breakfast, a Soot Sprite, and the Kiki cake.

If you’re feeling fancy, the Floating Pattern Socks (660 yen) have an artistically eye-catching textured construction.

In addition to the Small (white) Totoro with raised acorns pictured above, there are designs for a Princess Mononoke kodama forest spirit, Calcifer with bursts of magical light…

…Yubaba, and Jiji.

Heading back to sportier styles, the Ame-Rib Socks (550 yen) have a retro-athletic vibe and feature Totoro, No Face, Jiji, Boh, and Heen.

And finally, in a class of one, is the Ribbed Embroidery Short Sock design (550 yen), which consists of Jiji and Jiji alone.

The whole lineup is available now through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store (Marshmallow Socks here, Heel Embroidery Sneaker Socks here, Wool Ribbed Crew Socks here, Floating Pattern Socks here, Ame-Rib Socks here, and Ribbed Embroidery Short Socks here).

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!