Donguri Kyowakoku wants these Totoro totes and pouches to go to fans, not scalpers.

The bar is set pretty high for items from Studio Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku, seeing as how the designers are working with some of the best-known and best-loved artwork in the history of anime as their starting points. Even by those standards, though, these embroidered Totoro bags are on an especially high tier of cuteness.

With two types of Totoros frolicking amongst a bumper crop of acorns, a closable snap and inner pouch to help keep things organized, and an invitingly soft fluffy texture on their decorated side, it’s hard to imagine a Ghibli fan who’s in the market for a bag not wanting one of these.

▼ The front and back of the bag

The drawback to having something so universally desirable, though, is that store stocks are then that much likely to run out. Thankfully, Donguri Kyowakoku has just announced a restock of the embroidered bags, and their companion zipper pouches too.

However, it’s a sad fact of the modern age that if something exists that fans want, then there also exist resellers who’ll be trying to snap up as many as they can which they’ll then attempt to flip at inflated prices. So in an attempt to help ensure the restocked Totoro bags and pouches find their way to fans without having to go through a price-gouging reselling middleman, Donguri Kyowaku has put a purchasing policy in place for these items, limiting them to just one each per person. What’s more, this one-per-person limit includes past purchases from the initial stock, and if Donguri Kyowakoku suspects buyers of making their purchase with the intent to resell, reserved the right to cancel the transaction.

Those same anti-scalping rules are also in effect for the embroidered Totoro and Catbus bag charm decorative straps that have been restocked as well.

The entire lineup can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop, with the bags priced at 4,620 yen (US$31) (brown here, white here), the pouches 3,630 yen (brown here, white here), and the charms 1,980 yen (Totoro here, Catbus here).

