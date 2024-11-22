Collection includes limited-edition Stanley cups and a rhinestone tumbler with an eye-watering price tag.

Starbucks likes to give us twice the amount of joy every festive season, by releasing not one but two holiday-themed products, covering drinks as well as limited-edition goods.

After spending all our hard-earned yen on the first range of holiday goods it’s time for us to reach into our back pockets yet again for the second series, which centres around the theme of a “Bright Holiday“. Designed to conjure up images of sparkling lights in the city, there are a load of goods to choose from, so let’s take a closer look at each one below!

▼ Handle Lid Stainless Steel Bottle Blue (473 millilitres [16 ounces]) 4,750 yen (US$30.63)

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Glitter Gold (355 millilitres) 4,100 yen

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Stanley Gradation Cranberry (500 millilitres) 5,300 yen

▼ Stainless Steel Tumbler Stanley Gradation Cranberry (414 millilitres) 4,950 yen

▼ Stainless Steel To Go Tumbler (355 millilitres) 4,000 yen

▼ Logo Cold Cup Tumbler Gold (710 millilitres) 3,000 yen

▼ Stainless Steel Cold Cup Tumbler Rhinestone Gold (473millilitres) 12,800 yen

▼ Holiday Water In Tumbler Navy (473 millilitres) 2,600 yen

▼ Holiday 2024 Double Wall Heat Resistant Glass Aurora (296 millilitres) 3,150 yen

▼ Holiday 2024 Double Wall Heat Resistant Glass Aurora Navy (296 millilitres) 3,150 yen

▼ Holiday 2024 Colour Changing Reusable Cup (473 millilitres) 650 yen

▼ Holiday 2024 Reusable Cup Exclusive Drink Hole Cap Bearista Green (comes with the reusable cup for 1,300 yen)

▼ Ornament Logo Cold Cup Tumbler Gold (1,650 yen)

▼ Holiday 2024 Shopper Bag Metallic Gold (2,900 yen)

▼ Holiday 2024 Starbucks Mini Cup Gift Gold (1,150 yen)

▼ 2025 Starbucks New Year’s card set of 3 (1,200 yen)

▼ Holiday 2024 Beverage Card Happy Holidays (750 yen)

▼ Been There Series Stainless Bottle Japan Winter (473 millilitres) 5,450 yen

▼ Been There Series Stainless Mug Japan Winter (414 millilitres) 2,600 yen

That’s a whole lot of wintry fun to choose from, so pick your favourites and get in quick to nab them before they sell out! The collection will be available at stores and online from 22 November.

Source: Starbucks Japan

Featured image: Starbucks Japan

