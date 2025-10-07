Black cats lurk in this limited-edition drinkware collection, with special glow-in-the-dark details.

Every October, the weather cools, the nights get longer, and Starbucks pulls the curtain back on its limited-edition goods for Halloween. This year, we’re in for a real treat, with 15 new items based around the theme of a mischievous black cat.

There’s a lot to love about this exclusive range, so let’s get right into it, starting with the cups, tumblers and bottles.

▼ Colour-Changing Reusable Cup 473 millilitres — 650 yen (US$4.33)

This cup features a chic matte black finish with cute check boxes in the shape of a black cat or ghost on the back.

The cup changes colour from black to purple when hot liquid is poured into it, adding an air of mystery that fits in with the Halloween vibe.

▼ Stainless Steel Cat ToGo Bottle 473 millilitres — 5,550 yen

Continuing with the black theme, we have a cute paper cup-shaped stainless steel bottle with a paw print design on the front, cat and ghost check boxes on the back, and a black cat meowing near the base.

The double-walled vacuum-sealed stainless steel bottle provides excellent heat and cold retention, while the locking lid prevents leaks.

▼ Colour Changing Reusable Cup 473 millilitres + Ghost Bearista Drink Cap — 1,300 yen

The gadget preventing leaks in this set is a cute Bearista, which plugs neatly into the top hole of the colour-changing cup.

▼ Purple Glitter Stainless Steel Bottle 444 millilitres — 4,900 yen

This bottle brings a glittery touch to the proceedings, with check-boxes on the back and a leak-proof, double-walled vacuum-sealed stainless steel construction that provides excellent heat and cold retention.

The products marked with an “Enjoy Drink Ticket” symbol on the accompanying photo come with a ticket for one free drink of your choice.

▼ Logo Cold Cup Glow in the Dark Tumbler 710 millilitres — 3,550yen

This adorable tumbler comes with a black cat on the straw…

▼ …and a stunning glow-in-the-dark feature.

▼ Eerie by night, sparkly by day.

▼ Cold Cup Cat Tumbler 473 millilitres — 2,800 yen

Embedded with a glittery surface, this cute tumbler features a dome-shaped lid inspired by a black cat.

▼ The colourful straw adds a sweet accent to the design.

▼ Cup Shape Cat Stainless Steel Bottle 355 millilitres — 5,600 yen

▼ This cup features the cheekiest design of all, with a black cat poking its rear in the air.

Inside the domed lid, you’ll find a tiny scene with a black cat hiding in a paper cup, a ghost peering out from a paper shopping bag, and a doughnut, a scone, and a mug.

▼ The dome is magnetic, allowing for easy removal.

▼ The lid comes with a strap for easy portability.

With so many unique design features, this looks set to be one of the most sought-after products in the entire collection.

▼ Plus, when the lights are off, the mini Starbucks cup on top glows in the dark.

▼ Cat Curved Stainless Steel Bottle 355 millilitres — 4,700 yen

This purple bottle is adorned in a cute design filled with Starbucks cups, and black cats trying to hide in them.

▼ The inner lid has ventilation holes, allowing you to fully enjoy the aroma of coffee as you drink it.

The rest of the range is equally adorable, covering mugs, cutlery, beverage cards, and a cute Bearista.

▼ Heat-Resistant Glass Mug 296 millilitres — 2,800 yen

With a cute cat peering out from the front of the glass, and check boxes on the back, this interactive design is cute and playful.

▼ Puss is waiting for you to fill your drink up to its paws

▼ Ghost Glow In the Dark Mug 355 millilitres — 2,600 yen

Rounding off the drinkware range, we have a mug shaped like a ghost, who, rather than scaring anyone, appears to be scared of the cup-loving cat beside it.

▼ The design comes to life after dark, when the Starbucks cup glows.

▼ Cat and Ghost Cutlery with Case Set — 2,400 yen.

This cute cutlery duo comes in a case that’s cleverly shaped like a Frappuccino.

▼ The design is finished with a set of feline paw prints.

The ghostly spoon and black cat fork will add extra cuteness to work-time lunches or picnics in the park.

▼ Rounding out the collection, we have the Halloween-themed Beverage Card (750 yen)…

▼ …the Starbucks Bearista Message Gift (1,650 yen)…

▼…and the Starbucks Mini Cup Gift (1,150 yen)

▼ This set comes with a drink ticket, a shiny pouch…

▼ …and a mini cup that can be used to hold small items like paperclips.

▼ The final item is the Mini Bearista — 2,750 yen.

Even the little Bearista gets a feline makeover with its fluffy black cat costume, and it comes with a clip so you can easily attach it to your bag or other items.

The entire range will be in Starbucks stores around the nation from 10 October, with online sales for all items, except the Colour-Changing Reusable Cup, starting several days earlier, at 8 p.m. on 7 October. As always, stocks are limited so you’ll want to swoop in early to nab your favourites before they sell out!

Source, featured image: Press release

Insert images: Starbucks Japan (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15)

