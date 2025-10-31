Three never-before-seen candles, in scents inspired by the chain’s tea and coffee blends.

With Christmas just around the corner, Starbucks is here to deliver holiday cheer with a new range of festive goods. This year, the range includes mugs, cups, notebooks, ornaments and three never-before-seen candles that are bound to bring you joy this holiday season.

So let’s get straight to it, starting with the drinkware items, which are surprisingly scarce this year.

▼ Stainless Steel Gingerbread Mug — 473 millilitres (16 ounces), 6,250 yen (US$41)

▼ Double Walled Heat Resistant Star Glass — 355 millilitres, 3,300 yen

▼ Red Reusable Cup — 473 millilitres, 500 yen

▼ Red Reusable Cup + Drink Hole Cap Bearista — 473 millilitres, 1,150 yen

▼ The cute Bearista cap, which plugs up the drinking hole in the lid to stop spillage, can only be purchased as a set with the reusable cup.

▼ Now we move on to the gift cards and stationery, which outnumber the drinkware items in this year’s collection.

▼ Gold Notebook (1,950 yen)

▼ Red Campus Ring Note (650 yen)

▼ Red Cup Beverage Card (750 yen)

▼ Food and Beverage Card (1,100 yen)

▼ Bearista Message Gift (1,650 yen)

▼ Mini Cup Gift (1,150 yen)

If you’re looking for something soft and cuddly to keep you warm while sipping on hot drinks, then there are three items vying for your attention.

▼ Bearista Mini Set (4,400 yen)

▼ Bearista Gingerbread Man (5,600 yen)

▼ Bearista Carnival Mini (2,750 yen)

Now it’s time to move on to the cute ornaments, which will add some Starbucks joy to your Christmas tree.

▼ Red Cup Gingerbread Man Ornament (1,600 yen)

▼ Red Cup Bearista Ornament (1,600 yen)

▼ Cold Cup Tumbler Ornament (2,000 yen)

And finally, we have an entirely brand new offering — a candle collection called “Starbucks Moment”, with three scents inspired by the chain’s tea and coffee blends, to evoke “the comforting and heartwarming moment of enjoying a cup of coffee or tea”.

▼ Starbucks Moment Joy Inspired By Joyful Medley (3,800 yen)

▼ Starbucks Moment Refresh Inspired By Yuzu Citrus & Tea (3,800 yen)

▼ Starbucks Moment Relax Inspired By Coffee & Spice (3,800 yen)

Starbucks Japan’s Christmas ranges are hugely popular every year, but with candles now available, this is going to be one sought-after collection. The entire range will be released online from 8 p.m. on 31 October and in stores from 1 November, when the limited-edition Christmas drinks will also be on the menu.

Source, images: Press release

