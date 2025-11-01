Golden snow globe is one of the stars of this limited-edition showtime collection.

Starbucks is really feeling the festive spirit this year, releasing limited-edition beverages through regular branches of its chain, chilled cups in stores across the nation, and an exclusive range at the Reserve Roastery Tokyo.

This new collection is based around the theme of “Holiday Show for One’s Joy“, with rich hues in blue, red, gold, and silver to evoke a “dazzling holiday showtime” that reflects the elevated feel of the Roastery.

Unlike the holiday collection at Japan’s regular Starbucks branches, which was sorely lacking in drinkware items this year, the Reserve Roastery range is filled to the brim with mugs, cups and tumblers, so let’s take a closer look at them all below.



▼ Blue & Silver Stainless Steel Bottle — 591 millilitres (20 ounces), 5,300 yen (US$34.45)

This bottle features a glittering blue-to-silver gradient with an elegant design that’s said to be “reminiscent of the end of showtime”. The double-walled vacuum-sealed stainless steel construction provides excellent heat and cold retention.

▼ Silver Stainless Steel Bottle (4,800 yen)

Embedded with silver glitter, the dot design is reminiscent of Christmas ornaments and stage spotlights.

▼ Red Stainless Steel Cold Cup Tumbler (with lid) — 473 millilitres, 5,300 yen

This tumbler features a glittery red-to-champagne gold gradient and striped body, perfect for adding a touch of holiday glamour. The lid with straw is ideal for cold drinks, while the additional lid that comes with it is perfect for hot drinks, allowing you to use the tumbler to your liking.

▼ Striped Mug Blue/White — 355 millilitres, 3,600 yen

This striking mug with a gold bottom and striped design will add a touch of elegance to your holiday table. The matte finish, reminiscent of velvet stage curtains, creates a luxurious feel, and though the mugs can be purchased separately, a matching pair makes a gorgeous gift.

▼ Navy Draped Mug — 355 millilitres, 3,300 yen

This porcelain mug is designed to resemble the swaying of a velvet stage curtain. Its deep navy hue exudes both elegance and tranquility, adding a touch of colour to your holiday coffee moments.

▼ Stem Glass Metallic Blue/Silver — 355 millilitres, 3,100 yen each

These original stemware designs are inspired by the shape of the silo where coffee beans are stored behind the bar counter at the Roastery. They’re available in two colours, metallic blue and silver, which will add a touch of elegance to parties and table settings.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Draped Mug Navy Ornament (2,300 yen)

This porcelain ornament has the same design as the navy draped mug in the holiday collection. It can be used as a tree ornament or as interior decor to add a dash of holiday cheer to your home.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Silo Glass Ornament (2,300 yen)

This synthetic resin ornament features a glass design inspired by the shape of the silo at the Roastery. The realistic design evokes the aroma and flavour of coffee while adding colour to your tree.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Coffee Bag ’25 Ornament (2,300 yen)

This porcelain ornament features the Starbucks Reserve Christmas 2025 coffee bean packaging, faithfully reproducing the packaging design that changes every year.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Roastery Snow Globe (3,800 yen)

This snow globe features the Starbucks Reserve Christmas 2025 coffee bean packaging with a classic Starbucks Reserve Roastery mug. The gold base and gold and silver flakes add a touch of sparkle to your holidays.

▼ Navy Drawstring Pouch — Small (980 yen), Large (1,200 yen)

Finally, we have a luxurious drawstring pouch, with gold ropes and embroidery reminiscent of a gorgeous stage curtain. The small size is perfect for everyday use and also fits a single mug, making it a great gift bag. The large size can fit a single tumbler and a 250-gram (8-8 ounce) pack of coffee beans, making it ideal for holiday gift-giving.

The entire collection will be available through online pre-sales from 8 p.m. on 31 October, and at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo from 1 November. The Blue & Silver Stainless Steel Bottle and the Blue/White Striped Mug will have a wider release, available at Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo, the official Starbucks online store, and Starbucks Reserve retailers.

As always, supplies are limited so you’ll want to act fast if you’d like to add a little showtime your daily brew.

Photos ©SoraNews24

