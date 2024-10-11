Halloween Magic collection includes colour-changing mugs and tumblers that you won’t want to miss.

One of the perks of celebrating Halloween in Japan is the chance to pick up some of the best limited-edition goods at Starbucks, because the chain goes all out with spooky cute merchandise covering mugs, tumblers, cups, gift cards, and even plush toys.

This year’s collection is called “Halloween Magic“, with the star of the show being “a mischievous black cat that casts a spell”. With so many cute items in the collection, it’s certainly got us spellbound, so let’s take a closer look at each product in the range below.

▼ Stainless Bottle Witch Cat —

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Pink —

▼ Stainless TOGO Tumbler Witch Cat —

▼ Sunny Bottle Light Pink —

▼

▼

▼

▼

▼

▼

▼

▼

▼

▼ The final item in the range is the Bearista Mini (2,500), which comes with a clip so you can carry it around wherever you go.

It’s a spellbinding collection that’s got us in the mood to raise a cup of Joe to Halloween, but items this magical won’t be around for long, with the range available only while stocks last from 11 October.

Source: Starbucks Japan

Featured image: Starbucks Japan

Insert images: Starbucks Japan (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16)

