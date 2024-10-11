Halloween Magic collection includes colour-changing mugs and tumblers that you won’t want to miss.

One of the perks of celebrating Halloween in Japan is the chance to pick up some of the best limited-edition goods at Starbucks, because the chain goes all out with spooky cute merchandise covering mugs, tumblers, cups, gift cards, and even plush toys.

This year’s collection is called “Halloween Magic“, with the star of the show being “a mischievous black cat that casts a spell”. With so many cute items in the collection, it’s certainly got us spellbound, so let’s take a closer look at each product in the range below.

Stainless Bottle Witch Cat 473 millilitre capacity (5,250 yen [US$35.33])

Stainless Steel Bottle Pink381 millilitres (4,400 yen)

Stainless TOGO Tumbler Witch Cat 355 millilitres (4,150 yen)

Sunny Bottle Light Pink503 millilitres (2,800 yen)

Logo Cold Cup Tumbler Gradient — 710 millilitres (3,100 yen)

Water-in Tumbler — 473 millilitres (2,750 yen)

Colour-changing Reusable Cup Colour-changing Reusable Cup — 473 millilitres (600 yen)

Reusable Cup Drink Hole Cap Bearista 

▼ The cute Bearista cap can only be purchased as a set with the Colour-changing Reusable Cup, for 1,250 yen.

Colour-changing Mug — 355 millilitres (2,350 yen)

Double Wall Glass Mug — 296 millilitres (3,450 yen)

Colour-changing Mug Witch Cat — 355 millilitres (2,850 yen)

Beverage Card — Witch Cat or Pink Cup (750 yen each)

Mini Cup Gift Witch Cat (1,150 yen)

Bearista Message Gift (1,650 yen)

▼ The final item in the range is the Bearista Mini (2,500), which comes with a clip so you can carry it around wherever you go.

It’s a spellbinding collection that’s got us in the mood to raise a cup of Joe to Halloween, but items this magical won’t be around for long, with the range available only while stocks last from 11 October.

