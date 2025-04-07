Mugs, cups and tumblers make a splash for a limited time.



Starbucks never misses an opportunity to delight its customers with exclusive new goods in Japan, and now that summer is approaching it’s time to reach for our wallets again, with the release of a new “Marine Look” collection.



Designed to conjure up images of “a refreshing summer”, the range features cooling blue-and-white hues, with sailboat motifs to make you feel relaxed and refreshed all summer long.

▼ Marine Dot Stainless Steel Bottle — 444 millilitres (15 ounces), 4,750 yen (US$32.52)

▼ Marine Border Cold Cup Tumbler — 355 millilitres, 2,300 yen

▼ Marine Border Glass Tumbler — 473 millilitres, 2,900 yen

▼ Marine Border Stainless To Go Logo Tumbler — 473 millilitres, 4,750 yen

▼ Marine Dot Mug — 355 millilitres, 2,150 yen

▼ Marine Border Mini Cup Gift — 1,150 yen

▼ Marine Dot Beverage Card — 750 yen

▼ Marine Dot Double-walled Bottle With Strap — 473 millilitres, 3,300 yen (only available at the online store)

▼ Marine Border Stainless Steel Cold Cup Tumbler — 473 millilitres, 4,400 yen (only available at the online store)

▼ Marine Border Stainless Steel Cylinder Tumbler — 473 millilitres, 4,600 yen (only available at the online store)

▼ Silicone Lid Bearista — 1,800 yen

With so many cute goods to keep us cool this summer, it’ll be hard to choose just one of these to go home with. As always, though, stocks are limited, and highly likely to sell out soon after they’re released, so be sure to get in quick when the collection is released online at 8:00 p.m. on 7 April, followed by in-store sales from 9 April.

Source, images: Press release

