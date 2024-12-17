A delicious homage to the 2025 zodiac animal.

Every time there’s an event on the calendar to celebrate, you can bet Starbucks will be there with a limited-edition beverage to capture the spirit of the occasion. So with a new zodiac year beginning on 1 January in Japan, the green mermaid has raised her head again, calling us with her siren song to try the Zodiac Design Cup.

As the name suggests, this special annual release is known for its cup design, which changes according to the zodiac animal for the upcoming year. The flavour inside the cup changes as well, and now, after being wowed by last year’s Japanese Chai Tea Latte in honour of the Dragon, we’re being given a Strawberry Tea Latte for the Year of the Snake.

With strawberries being harvested from January in Japan, and from December in some parts, now is the perfect time for a strawberry-flavoured beverage, and according to Starbucks, it tastes even better with a strawberry daifuku on the side.

▼ Strawberry daifuku (pictured below) is a popular New Year’s sweet as it means “big luck” and displays auspicious red-and-white hues.

The lucky red-and-white hues are also evident in the design on the cup, which adds embellishments in gold, another auspicious hue, to create a mizuhiki knot behind the green mermaid. This knot, which symbolises hope for continued good relationships with loved ones, is cleverly designed to include an image of a snake, in honour of the 2025 zodiac animal.

Starbucks says the new drink will help you unwind and take a breather as you reflect on 2024, while buoying your spirits for a joyous New Year. It will retail for 219 yen (US$1.42) and can be purchased exclusively at convenience stores in Japan for a limited time from 24 December.

Source, images: Press release

