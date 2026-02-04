The green mermaid shakes up the menu with a limited-edition twist on a classic drink.

With less than two weeks to go until Valentine’s Day, Starbucks is vying for our attention with a new limited-edition beverage called Sweet Milk Chocolate. Specially designed to align with the Japanese custom of gifting chocolate on Valentine’s Day, this new offering is a drink you’ll want to gift yourself, with its three-layer construction creating beautiful hues…and multiple tiers of flavour.

Keen-eyed Starbucks fans might notice that the drink looks similar to another on the menu, and that’s because it’s actually a new twist on the classic Sweet Milk Coffee. Instead of containing coffee though, this new drink contains a rich and creamy base, made from fresh cream and white chocolate-flavoured syrup, which is then topped with milk, and finished with a creamy layer of cocoa.

The resulting three-layered beverage lets you enjoy the richness of cocoa and its mellow sweetness in alternating strengths as you drink it. The deliciously creamy, milk chocolate flavours are said to give the beverage a dessert-like feel that will give you the same satisfying sense of joy as biting into an expensive Valentine’s Day chocolate.

On sale from 3 February at Starbucks stores around Japan, the new drink will be sold in a Tall size for 579 yen (US$3.74) for takeout or 590 yen for dine-in, and will only be available while stocks last.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!