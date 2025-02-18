I choose you, cake Pikachu! And you too, cake Piplup!

When you name your business “Cozy Corner,” you make it pretty clear that your goal is to fill your customers with warm, happy feelings. And while the beloved Japanese cafe chain has been doing that on the regular for decades, it looks like they’ve really outdone themselves this time with a line of Pokémon treats that simultaneously look both too cute to eat and too delicious not to.

If you’re thinking these Pocket Monsters are looking even more adorable than usual, it’s because these are their Poké Peace designs. Also known as Pokémon Peaceful Place, Poké Peace was initially conceived as a sub-brand for Pokémon toys and plushies for babies and toddlers, but their cuteness speaks to the hearts of adult fans too, and Cozy Corner’s new Poké Peace cakes are intended for adult palates, or at least those of kids who’re already eating grown-up solid foods.

The most brightly shining star of the show here is the Pikachu Choco Banana Cake (777 yen [US$5.10]), in which the Pokémon franchise mascot is half-submerged in strawberry and banana sponge cake. Pikachu himself here is fashioned out of banana cream, and there’s a layer of chocolate cream, with chocolate chips, inside too.

Cozy Corner doesn’t list its exact dimensions but says that the Pikachu Choco Banana Cake is “individual-sized.” If, on the other hand, you’ve got fellow fans to share with, or if you just want a whole bunch of Pokémon desserts to enjoy by yourself at your leisure, there’s also the Poké Peace Collection.

This eight-piece bundle of cakes and puddings (3,132 yen) features an equal number of Pocket Monster species: Pichu (a banana whipped cream chocolate tart), Scorbunny (yogurt whipped cream roll cake), Pikachu (banana and condensed milk whipped cream roll cake), Rowlet (milk chocolate whipped cream caramel roll cake), Piplup (lemon gelatin cake with cider mousse and lemon jam), Tandemaus (strawberry sponge and peach whipped cream cake), Milcery (milk pudding with strawberry gelatin), and Espurr (chocolate custard with blueberry mousse).

Such fancy treats need a suitably special box, of course, so Cozy Corner places them lovingly in this one.

The Pikachu Choco Banana Cake and Poké Peace Collection go on sale March 1, but reservations are open now, and seem like a very good idea. That’s because both of them will only be sold for three days, until March 3, and considering the evergreen popularity of both Pokémon and sweets in Japan, the odds of getting your hands on these desserts by just rolling up to Cozy Corner during those three days are pretty slim. Cozy Corner is, however, also offering some Poké Peace sweets with a longer window of availability, with cookie and madeleine sets on sale from February 15 to late May, each coming in a box or tin you’ll probably want to keep even after you’ve eaten their contents.

▼ The five-piece set is priced at 756 yen, the seven-piece at 1,620 yen, and the 14-piece at 1,836 yen.

Reservations can be made through the Cozy Corner website here. And if you’re looking for some Poké Peace fun with your pre-dessert meal too, don’t forget that the extra-cute Pokémon are also appearing in McDonald’s Japan Happy Meals right now.

Source: PR Times

Top image: Cozy Corner

Insert images: Cozy Corner, PR Times

