Catbus joins Totoro in cap and bib bundles.

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but when it comes to cuteness, there are certain things that we’ve all more or less come to a consensus about. Humanity has largely decided that little babies are adorable, and as a society we’ve reached that same conclusion about Totoro.

Therefore, the only sensible thing to do is to dress our infants in Totoro baby clothes.

Giving us the means to do just that is Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, which has recently restocked a whole slew of Totoro-themed baby items, such as the My Neighbor Totoro Big Totoro Baby Gift Set pictured above. This bundle of Ghibli gear for your bundle of joy consists of a hat, bib, and shoes patterned after the Big/gray Totoro.

The fuzzy cap has a leaf on top for a bit of silly fun, and considering that babies typically share Totoro’s cuddly round physique, decking your kid out in the set arguably qualifies as their first cosplay.

▼ The shoes have plush acorns on them.

Donguri Kyowakoku also has a Medium Totoro Baby Gift Set, modeled after the mid-size blue forest spirit, once again with cap, bib, and shoes.

Both of the above sets are priced at 6,380 yen (US$43), but Donguri Kyowakoku also has a variety of other Totoro baby sets with bibs and rattles based on all three Totoros (Big, Medium, and Small), plus the Catbus, Soot Sprites, and “Mei Crab,” ranging from 7,700 to 10,450 yen.

Oh, and those Totoro-face and Catbus bibs are also available individually, for 2,420 yen.

The baby sets can ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here, and the individual bibs here.

