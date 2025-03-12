Kanji reading pun continues to bring Oshawott fun to Mie.

The loveable Pocket Monsters of the Pokémon franchise enjoy great popularity all across Japan, but certain regions have a special fondness for specific species which serve as regional goodwill ambassadors. In the case of Mie Prefecture, its representative Pokémon is otter-like water-type Oshawott, who’s expanding its role with new Pokémon art manhole covers to be installed in Mie, plus two separate Oshawott parks.

▼ A pair of Oshawotts took part in a meeting at the Mie prefectural capital building where the project was officially announced.

Starting with the manhole covers, Mie is getting seven new Pokéfuta/Poké Lids, as the public art/infrastructure pieces are called, each featuring Oshawott and at least one other Pokémon. As part of the Pokéfuta mission to help bring visitors to comparatively off-the-beaten-path parts of Japan, each of the new covers will be installed in a different town in Mie.

▼ Oshawott and Pachirisu in the town of Mihama

▼ Oshawott and Alomomola in Kihoku

▼ Oshawott, Reuniclus, Duosion, and Miltank in Taiki

▼ Oshawott, Skiddo, and Gogoat in Komono

▼ Oshawott, Plusle, and Minun in Inabe

▼ Oshawott, and Perrserker, in Owase

▼ Oshawott, Hakamo-o, and Loudred in Kuwana

By the way, if you’re wondering how Oshawott ended up as the Pokémon ambassador for Mie, the reason lies in the character’s name in Japanese versions of the game/anime. In Japan, Oshawott is called Mijumaru, and “Miju” is also an alternate possible reading of the kanji characters used to write Mie, 三重.

▼ And if you’re wondering if Oshawott is enthusiastic about Mie, this whirlwind video tour of the prefecture answers that pretty decisively.

Four of the seven covers have specific scheduled installation dates: March 11 for Taiki, March 21 for Owase, March 29 for Kihoku, and April 1 for Mihama. All of the other Pokéfuta are projected to be in place by the end of this month, so fans can visit them this spring, but there’s even more Pokémon fun coming this summer, with the opening of Oshawott Parks in the Mie cities of Suzuka and Toba. Similar to the Sandshrew Park in Tottori Prefecture, the Oshawott Parks will be equipped with play equipment bearing the likeness of the star Pokémon, and it looks like there’ll be some Seel stuff too.

▼ Oshawott driving a racing car is definitely a tip of the hat to the world-famous Suzuka Circuit motorsports venue.

The Oshawott Parks are slated to open this July, with no admission fee or ticket necessary, and the locations of the new manhole covers can be seen on the official Pokéfuta website here.

