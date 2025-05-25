You won’t find a burger like this at any other fast food chain in Japan right now.

In the world of fast food, it’s often thought that as long as something is delicious it’s bound to sell well, but that’s not always the case. Timing, luck and visibility are other factors for success, so sometimes you can find delicious items hiding on the menu that are sadly overlooked, and that’s the case with the Ebi Ebi Fry Burger at Mos Burger.

We’ve seen burgers containing ebi or “shrimp” before, with big chains like Lotteria and McDonald’s having their own versions, and even Mos Burger has an “Ebi Katsu Burger” (“Shrimp Cutlet Burger”) on the menu.

▼ The Ebi Katsu Burger

However, what sets this new burger apart from the others is the fact that it contains two large pieces of fried shrimp, as opposed to a cutlet, and they’re Pacific white shrimp, also known as King prawns, whose veins have been removed by hand.

▼ Available from 21 May, the Ebi Ebi Fry Burger is positioned as a “premium burger” with a slightly upscale flavour.

It’s incredibly rare to find a burger containing actual pieces of fried shrimp, let alone ones of this high quality, so we immediately headed out to try it when it was released.

Somehow it looked even better in real life than it did on the poster, and when we maneuvered our jaw around it to get a bite, a satisfying crunch gave way to moist sweetness as we bit into the beautifully fried shrimp. It was absolutely delicious, hitting all the right notes in terms of flavour and texture, with the plumpness of the meat making us feel like we were eating at a fine dining restaurant.

We’d never tasted a burger quite like it, and we’d go so far as to say it was incredible. The presence of the shrimp was outstanding, and perfectly enhanced by the carefully crafted tartar sauce, which had a hint of lemon and aromas of herbs like basil and dill. Honey is also used in the sauce to help counteract the acidity, creating a rich yet sweet and refreshing partner for the shrimp.

This burger epitomises the greatness of Mos’s “made-to-order system” — as the burger was freshly made, and the shrimp freshly fried, it adds to the overall deliciousness. It was honestly on a whole other level to anything you’ll get at a rival fast food chain, and so good that you won’t even mind paying 670 yen (US$4.67) for it, as the slightly higher price point is totally warranted for the level of quality it delivers.

With people tightening their purse strings amidst rising costs of living, it’s understandable that the burger is yet to receive widespread fame on social media, but a burger this good won’t remain a secret for long so be sure to try it while you can before it disappears from the menu in mid-July.

Photos ©SoraNews24

