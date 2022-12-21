Delicious donuts, fashionable furniture, and just a little terrifying trauma.

It’s pretty hard to walk by a Mister Donut sign without going in to see what’s on offer. I mean, “Donut” is already a pretty compelling pitch, and when you add the respect and authority that “Mister” implies, there’s really not much room to argue, is there?

And then there’s the Mister Donut branch in Tokyo’s Takadanobaba neighborhood, which is just piling on these days in its assault on our willpower by adding a giant Poké Ball to its sign, plus even more cool Pokémon style inside.

To celebrate the recent release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the latest mainline entries in the video game franchise, as well as the return of Pokémon donuts to the Mister Donut lineup, the Takadanobaba branch has been designated a ”decoration shop,” with part of its interior temporarily transformed into special photo spots for Pokémon fans.

Space is always at a premium in downtown Tokyo, and so the Takadanobaba branch is a two-floor setup. You order at the counter on the first floor, and the tables for eat-in customers are up on the second. In between them, though, is a large landing area, and that’s where you’ll find a pair of rooms with incredibly eye-catching Pokémon furniture and decorations.

In the first room is a chair and wall covered in Pokémon plushies, representing multiple generations of past Pocket Monster stars.

▼ There’s more than one Pikachu, but I couldn’t find an Abra (who’s called “Casey” in Japanese versions of the games/anime).

The chair isn’t just for show, either. Guests can sit down on it for commemorative photos, and despite how unusual it looks, it’s actually fairly comfortable, as long as you don’t feel any guilt about the fact that you’re putting your full body weight on a number of your in-game adventure companions.

▼ Maybe that’s why Mew is levitating up near the ceiling.

You can’t eat in the photo spaces, but Mister Donut staff members are happy to take pictures for you, in case you’ve come solo. On the other hand, if you have shown up with a Poké-pal, the second photo space has a Pokémon couch that seats two, or maybe more depending on how slender/friendly the members of your group are.

The focus for this room is on Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, the new starters for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In addition to covering the sofa, each member of the trio has its own chandelier

Like with the chair, you can also plop yourself down on the sofa for a quick snapshot, and it’s surprisingly comfy and soft, if a little lumpy. Make sure you don’t get too relaxed, though, because you’ll need to remember to keep your feet off the table that’s in front of the couch and contains models of Mister Donut’s Pokémon Donuts.

Speaking of which, both the Pikachu-shaped donut and the Pikachu Snowman Donut were sold out when we swung by on a late Saturday afternoon. What they did still have, though, were the Jigglypuff donut, as well as the Sound Asleep Pikachu Donut.

In terms of source material representation, the Jigglypuff Donut is the winner here.

Brand-new for 2022, there’s no mistaking it for anything other than the Gen-I Normal/Fairy Pokémon, and the pink coloring is a hint that the coating is strawberry chocolate, with chocolate pieces for the eyes and ears and a whipped cream filling.

Meanwhile, the Sound Asleep Pikachu Donut, despite its adorable packaging, is really just a French cruller-style donut with coloring to match the franchise mascot’s.

Of course, “just a donut” is still something to be happy about, especially when it’s got a delicious custard chocolate glaze and cream filling.

The Sound Asleep Pikachu Donut also has two special advantages to it. First if you’re eating in, it comes served on a special plate, just like the ones Mister Donut is offering for purchase.

And second, since it doesn’t actually resemble the character it’s saluting, it presents less potential trauma than the Jigglypuff donut does when it’s half-eaten.

The special Pokémon photos spaces will be available for use at the Takadanobaba Mister Donut until December 25.

Location information

Mister Donut (Takadanobaba Toyamaguchi branch) / ミスタードーナツ（高田馬場戸山口店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Takadanobaba 1-34-1

東京都新宿区高田馬場1丁目34－1

Open 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

