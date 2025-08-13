Six feline friends, with one a secret, are ready to stick to surfaces and transport some Ghibli cuteness.

One of the secrets to Studio Ghibli’s success is that its artists have top-tier talent both at drawing intricately detailed cool characters and also characters that are just plain cute. Recently we took a look at some Ghibli characters who fall into that first category with a selection of Princess Mononoke magnets, but what if you want to decorate with something a little lighter in mood?

Then My Neighbor Totoro’s Catbus is here for you.

As with the Princess Mononoke series, there are a total of six different Catbus Face Magnet designs. While each one of them is made in the likeness of the feline transportation option, the variety of different facial expressions gives each one its own unique atmosphere, from sly to surprised and even hungry.

▼ The contouring on the surprised Catbus is especially detailed.

As for the sixth design, Studio Ghibli specialty retailer, Donguri Kyowakoku, which has just restocked the Catbus magnets, says it’s a “secret” (シークレット), but the silhouette suggests its basic shape is similar to that of the others.

The magnets are approximately 5.3 centimeters (2.1 inches) in width, and Donguri Kyowakoku recommends sticking them on refrigerators, blackboards, and whiteboards, though those specifics are just what comes to mind most immediately, because really, if you’re a Ghibli fan, odds are you’d be happy to have these guys anywhere in your home or workspace.

The Catbus Face Magnets are offered individually online here, priced at 1,100 yen (US$7.40), in blind-box/gacha format, but since you’re assured of getting a Catbus, if you love the character you’ll probably love any of the designs. However, that also means you’d probably love all of the designs, so fortunately there’s also a complete box set available here, comprised of one of each of the six magnets, for 6,600 yen.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

