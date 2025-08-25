The anime stars of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and more say it’s not too soon to start thinking about 2026.

Summer isn’t quite over yet, which means we’ve still got quite a bit of 2025 left. However, if you’re the sort of forward-thinking person who likes to plan ahead, you might already be getting ready to start penciling in your schedule for next year, and if you also happen to be a Ghibli fan, the studio’s anime stars are ready to help.

Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku has begun taking orders for four 2026 schedule books, each featuring characters and artwork from one a different classic anime film. One of them, of course, is My Neighbor Totoro.

▼ Though the covers say “2026 Diary,” these are, in fact, schedule books.

The foil-stamped features give the cover an extra dignified air, while still being a charmingly cute recreation of the scene in which Mei takes a nap on Totoro’s tummy. Flip the book over to the back, and there’s more shiny artwork to admire.

This turns out to be one of those rare exception-to-the-rule situations in which it actually is OK to judge a book by its cover, because rather than just wrapping a plain schedule book in a Ghibli covering, the inside is filled with beautiful illustrations too.

In addition to monthly calendars and weekly schedule pages, there are also memo sections (both lined and graph-layout), plus tear-out memo sheets and an address/password organizer.

▼ We expect it’s going to be very hard to bring yourself to pull any of the tear-out memos out, though, unless it’s to use for an important message you’re giving to a fellow Ghibli fan.

Joining Totoro in the lineup are Chihiro, Haku, and the rest of the cast of Spirited Away.

▼ This time Yubaba is lurking on the back cover.

The format of the book is the same as the Totoro edition, but there doesn’t appear to be any generic Ghibli branding or motifs which overlap between them, making each of the schedule book versions wholly unique from the others.

Next is a schedule book for Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ This honestly would come in pretty handy for someone like Kiki who’s got a busy but irregular work schedule to keep track of.

And rounding things out is a little more magic, courtesy of Howl’s Moving Castle.

▼ Don’t worry, Heen, we spotted you back there!

Each of the books are B6-size, equating to 18.2 centimeters (7.2 inches) in length and 12.8 centimeters in width. They’re priced at 2,090 yen (US$14.15) each and can all be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

