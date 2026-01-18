Further proof that Hello Kitty can look cute doing anything.

The randomized nature of capsule toys means that you’re never sure of exactly what you’ll get, but the basic premise is always that if you throw a few coins into the machine and turn the crank, a little container filled with joyful fun will drop down for you. But what if inside that container was another container, and inside of it was something extra joyful?

Then you might end up with something as adorable as Hello Kitty in a can.

Toymaker Takara Tomy Arts’ designers are launching a new line of capsule toys they call Can Chara, featuring famous characters peeking out of tins like you just went grocery shopping in some alternate world where the power of cuteness itself creates an aura of nourishment. For the first batch of Can Chara figures, Takara Tomy Arts extended a hand to Sanrio, and the home of Kitty-chan and her friends was happy to accept the invitation.

As always, a big part of the buy-or-don’t-buy decision for capsule toy fans is the possible variance between their most and least desired pieces in the lineup. The selection here looks pretty solid, with perennially popular Hello Kitty of course being part of the bunch. She’s joined by the first, second, and third-place finishers in the most recent Sanrio Character Ranking poll, Pom Pom Purin, Cinnamaroll, and Pochacco.

▼ As a fan/grower of carrots, naturally one shows up on the label for Pochacco’s can.

The fifth can, though, contains characters that don’t get very much time in the spotlight: Nye and Nyon. Part of the Nya Ni Nyu Nye Nyon (nya being the sound of a cat meowing in Japanese) five-sibling set that debuted in 1984. We last saw Nye and Nyon on Daiso’s cool 64-character Sanrio cups, and it’s good to see that they’ve apparently been doing OK since then, even if they do look a little confused as to how they ended up inside a can.

The figures are priced at 300 yen (US$2) each and should be showing up in capsule toy machines later this month. As mentioned above, they’re being billed as the “first round” of Can Chara figures, meaning that there’ll be other characters, hailing either from Sanrio or other franchises, on the way at a later date.

Source, images: PR Times

