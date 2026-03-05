Does this mean the candle isn’t any good?

Starbucks is famous for its limited-edition wares, especially in Japan where you can get everything from sakura mugs and tumblers through to chocolatey Valentine’s Day goods.

While most of these goods are only available for a limited time and disappear quickly from shelves, one product appears to have lingered longer than expected, because despite being released for Christmas, we were lucky enough to find it at one store in February.

▼ The product is the Starbucks Candle.

Officially called “Starbucks Moment”, this candle comes in three scents inspired by the chain’s tea and coffee blends, to evoke “the comforting and heartwarming moment of enjoying a cup of coffee or tea”.

The three scents available are Coffee & Spices, Yuzu Citrus & Tea, and Joyful Medley, the last of which is a seasonal tea blend released every Christmas.

▼ The Joyful Medley is the one we went home with.

Just because the candles are still available doesn’t mean they haven’t been selling well, as we haven’t seen them at other stores. Plus, at the branch we visited, there weren’t many in stock, and the Yuzu Citrus & Tea variety had completely sold out.

▼ As fans of the chain’s Joyful Medley tea, we were happy to get our hands on this candle before it sold out.

The box it came in had a cup-shaped blank message section for gifting, which was a nice touch, and upon opening it, we were immediately greeted by the familiar fruity, sweet and tart scent of the Joyful Medley tea blend. The way the scent had been replicated so perfectly was a testament to its careful design, and that thoughtfulness extended to the candle holder as well, which had the green mermaid on one side and check-boxes on the other to make it look and feel like a Starbucks beverage.

Pushing aside our temptation to drink the candle, we carefully lit the wick, which steadily increased our sense of joy. The splendid elegance of Starbucks’ Joyful Medley spread its scent throughout the room, while the warm glow of the flickering flame added a sense of enchantment to our surroundings.

We were pleased to discover that the aroma wasn’t overpowering like a lot of other scented candles – instead it added a pleasant, refreshing scent to the air, in a way that made us want to take deep breaths to enjoy it, which had a relaxing effect on the body.

Of course, candles like this need to be used with caution, as the flame should be fully extinguished and the wax slightly hardened before being covered with the lid for storage. A little extra care with wick trimming when necessary allows you to use the candle for longer, ensuring you get the most out of your investment.

At 3,800 yen (US$24.50) each, these candles sit on the more affordable end of the scented candle spectrum. Whether you’re a loyal Starbucks fan or a lover of scented candles, these are a great way to boost your mood and they smell so good we have our fingers crossed for a reed diffuser to be included in this year’s Christmas range.

