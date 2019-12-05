Santa’s boots come filled with lots of little surprises.

After giving us the Merry Strawberry Cake Frappuccino and the Nutty White Chocolate Frappuccino, Starbucks Japan is adding another limited-edition beverage to their lineup in the lead-up to Christmas this year, and it’s called the Santa Boots Chocolate Frappuccino.

We lined up to get a taste of Santa’s boots as soon as they were released on 4 December, and when we got to the counter, we were surprised to see the new beverage came with a set of instructions.

How to Enjoy the Santa Boots Frappuccino:

Step One: Drink half of the Frappuccino with the cookie straw

Step Two: Crush the cookie straw into the Frappuccino and enjoy it with a wide straw

♦ We also recommend eating the potatoes and cookie straw with a spoon.

While the instructions had a lot of spoilers for the drink’s ingredients, it also made us even more curious about the new release. And when we received our order, we understood what they meant about the cookie straw, which was handed to us separately.

Despite its quirky name, the new Santa Boots Frappuccino is inspired not by Santa’s actual footwear but by the present-filled plastic Christmas boots sold in stores that come filled with treats and wrapped in plastic.

This inspiration creates a Frappuccino that gives you the same sense of excitement as delving into a boot filled with tasty little treats, and it’s a pretty apt description because as soon as we laid eyes on the drink, we couldn’t wait to find out what was hidden inside.

We popped the cookie straw in and immediately saw the festive colours of Christmas with the white whipped cream and red-coloured chocolate pieces on top. After taking a sip through the edible straw, our taste buds were gifted with the sweet, rich flavour of chocolate sauce, interspersed with choc chip pieces and rich milk.

What we loved most though, was the potato chip layer hidden just beneath the whipped cream topping, which sounded like a weird addition at first, but it added a delicious salty hit to each sip, complementing the sweetness of the chocolate and the richness of the milk and cream perfectly.

The crunchy textures and different flavours made us feel like we were enjoying the contents of a Santa boot at Christmas, and the cookie straw really added to the fun of devouring the limited-edition festive treat.

The Santa Boots Chocolate Frappuccino is available nationwide in a tall size only for 690 yen (US$6.31) plus tax, and will only be available until stocks sell out.

If you’re stopping by a Starbucks this season, don’t forget to check for the new holiday season drinkware collection to treat yourself to more limited-edition items in the lead-up to Christmas Day.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]