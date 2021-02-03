Cupid stars in this romantic new range, which even includes a leather key holder pouch!

Every time we see a cute new seasonal release from Starbucks, we’re used to heading over to the Japanese site, given that Japan is where the majority of must-have limited-edition releases have been popping up in recent years.

Lately though, another country has been giving Japan a run for its money, and now it may have just won the competition altogether, with the most adorable collection we’ve ever seen!

The new range is being released in Korea for Valentine’s Day, and with cute cupids, bears and bees adorning the goods, we can’t help but want them all. And it’s not just the designs that are adorable, it’s the goods themselves, with super rare items like leather key pouches making us wish we were in South Korea right now.

There are a lot of products in the Valentine’s Day range, so let’s get to it and take a look at some of our favourites below!

Cupid couple pink mug 355 millilitres (12 ounces)

Cupid couple blue mug 355 millilitres

Cupid waterglobe demi mug 89 millilitres

Colour-changing tea infuser glass 414 millilitres

Cupid angel mug

Cupid figure dome cold cup 473 millilitres

Cupid JNL vacuum 400 millilitres

Valentine my own hamton tumbler 355 millilitres

Sweet pink walker tumbler 473 millilitres

Honey bee mine tumbler 473 millilitres

Honey love pop handle cold cup 473 millilitres

Honey MiiR tumbler 591 millilitres

Honey love cold cup 532 millilitres

Honey bee bearista key chain

Valentine cupid spoonfork set

Love cupid pin set

Love cupid bearista key chain

Sweet pink leather pouch key chain

Cupid cloud pouch

The new collection is currently available in stores and online for a limited time. Like their previous limited-edition collections, though, this is an incredibly sought-after range, so if you’re in South Korea right now or know somebody who is, you’ll want to get your orders in quick, because once Valentine’s Day is done and dusted, these beauties will be gone forever!

