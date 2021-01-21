Celebrate the romantic holiday with some lovely Starbucks goods.

No sooner has the year begun than we’re already off and running with a new and exciting limited-edition drinkware range from Starbucks Japan. This time, it’s a gorgeous collection to celebrate Valentine’s Day, so if you love your Starbucks goods adorned with hearts and pretty pink hues, now’s the time to start shopping for your favourites!

Let’s take a look at what’s on offer below.

Handy Stainless Bottle Pink (4,400 yen [US$42.49])

This sturdy stainless steel bottle will keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold, with rows of hearts in artfully gradated colours and an eye-catching gold heart thrown into the mix.

Stainless ToGo Cup Tumbler Heart (3,600 yen)

Show your love for the green mermaid with this cute multi-heart tumbler, which comes with a sliding mouthpiece on the lid to stop you from spilling your precious Starbucks.

Stainless Bottle Marble Heart (3,800 yen)

Marble-patterned hearts are a highlight of the new range, and they look particularly cute on the slim body of this shiny travel bottle, which is designed to hold Grande-sized drinks.

Stainless Tumbler Embossed Heart (3,800 yen)

This hot pink tumbler amps up the colour and dials down the design with more subtle embossed hearts. The textured heart pattern makes holding and using this one a delight.

Silicon Lid Stainless Cup Charm Lollipop (3,100yen)

A cup that pops with colour and heart-shaped lollipops is topped off with a silicone lid and a cute acrylic charm to put a smile on your dial.

Bottle Hologram Heart (2,000 yen)

For those who really want their drinks to stand out, this double-walled plastic bottle shines with a bright kaleidoscope of colours, with multicoloured hearts and glittery accents. Customers who purchase this item will also receive a drink voucher so they can enjoy one of their favourite drinks for free.

Mug Sticker Heart (1,700 yen)

Starbucks has been playing with shapes for their recent mug releases, and this year they’re getting us in the mood for romance with a cute heart-shaped handle…and hearts designed to look like stickers.

Mug Marble Heart (2,100 yen)

This mug lets you drink from a marble-patterned love heart, with the words “Pour YOUR Love” printed on the bottom, which reveals itself every time you finish a beverage.

Snow Globe and Mug Heart (3,800 yen)

Starbucks’ snow globe mugs are particularly popular, and the one they’re releasing for Valentine’s Day features a glittering heart. The snow globe lid sits upon a mug decorated with more hearts and an image of the chain’s green mermaid logo.

Ceramic Case Marble Heart (2,000 yen)

As always, the drinkware collection contains some non-drinkware goods as well, like this gorgeous marble-patterned heart-shaped case, which is ideal for storing small items like sweets and chocolates.

Silicone Lid Bubble Heart (1,500 yen)

For those wanting to add some Starbucks love to the mugs they already own at home, this silicone lid should do the trick. The large knob in the middle of the lid is also heart-shaped.

Starbucks Mini Cup Gift (950 yen)

Rounding off the collection is a cute set that comes with a heart-adorned pouch and a free drink voucher in the shape of a cardboard cup sleeve, on which you can write your drink of choice for redemption at Starbucks. There’s also a cute little mini cup, with a lid that can be turned to open and close it, allowing you to store small items inside.

There are also a number of heart-patterned gift cards in the collection, which make great gifts for loved ones, but as always, if you want to grab these items, you’ll have to get in quick, as they’re likely to sell out due to high demand.

The Valentine’s Day collection is available to purchase now for a limited time at Starbucks stores in Japan and online. And if you prefer to start your year with some good fortune, you might want to check out these exclusive Starbucks dolls that serve to protect you from the pandemic, made by a Kyoto artisan.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!