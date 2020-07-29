“Godfather of streetwear” reimagines Starbucks as a gas stand that sells exclusive Fragment drinkware and T-shirts.

Japan has often been praised for its out-of-the-ordinary fashion trends, particularly in Tokyo’s vibrant Shibuya Ward, which is home to the city’s hip Harajuku district. What many may not know, however, is that a lot of the trends that’ve made waves in the fashion world can be traced back to a designer called Hiroshi Fujiwara, who many credit for starting the streetwear look back in the late 1980s.

Fujiwara’s list of accomplishments is long, having influenced famous designers who worked for him, like Jun Takahashi (UNDERCOVER) and NIGO (A Bathing Ape), and collaborating with big names like Converse, Nike, Levi’s and even Kanye West’s creative director and OFF-WHITE fashion line creator Virgil Abloh. However, this year the 56-year-old is venturing into new territory by collaborating with world-famous coffeehouse chain Starbucks at their newest location in Shibuya.

The new collaboration doesn’t stop at a lineup of Fujiwara-designed goods, however, as the designer has been asked to design the entire Starbucks branch. It’s a fitting collaboration, given that the new store will be opening up at the new Miyashita Park commercial complex, which includes a skate park on the grounds.

The new Starbucks is said to resemble “a box in the middle of a vast vacant lot“, with glass doors on the front and side that fully open up to the outside. Part of the floor is green to connect the inside space with the plants outside, and the ceiling uses the same wire mesh that features around the facility.

The design choices are inspired by the large site on which the building sits, with the aim being to make it look like “an overseas gas station in the middle of an endless road“. This design concept extends to the interior, which has shelves lined with goods at the back of the store and a long counter that separates the space into aisles.

▼ The design fits in with the idea that people from various locations will stop by to recharge and quench their thirst before travelling on to their next destination.

To celebrate the collaboration between coffeehouse chain and streetwear designer, a range of exclusive products will be available only at this location. First up, there’ll be T-shirts branded with “MYST”, which is the I.D. for this store, taken from its location at Miyashita Park.

▼ The T-shirts come in white or black and retail for 6,900 yen (US$65.53)

There’ll also be a specially branded drinkware collection with FRGMT (Fragment) and MYST (Miyashita) appearing on the items, along with Fragment’s double lightning bolt logo.

▼ Prices (left to right): 2,500 yen; 3,200 yen; 4,500 yen; 4,700 yen; 3,700 yen.

All the Fragment x Starbucks goods will be sold at this one location throughout the year so you’ll have plenty of time to get your hands on them once the store opens on 4 August. And if you do visit Miyashita Park, don’t forget to check out the Ghibli skateboards, which can only be purchased at the GBL inside the complex as well.

Store Information

Starbucks Miyashita Park / スターバックス コーヒーMIYASHITA PARK店

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 6-20-10

東京都渋谷区神宮前6丁目20番10号

Open 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Related: Rayard Miyashita Park

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!