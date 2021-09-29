”See what happens when America gets serious!” says doughnut chain of its collaboration with TGI Friday’s Japan.

The common wisdom is that you’re supposed to eat dessert at the end of your meal, but the inherent risk to that plan is that you might get full before you can start eating your sweets. Reminding yourself to save room for dessert is one possible way of avoiding that problem, but it’s hard to find the willower to follow your own advice when your main dish is also something deliciously decadent.

So really, the only sensible thing to do is to eat your dinner and dessert at the same time, which is exactly what Krispy Kreme Japan is encouraging us to do with the Friday’s Signature Doughnut Burger.

As you might have guessed from the name, this colossal mound of meat and sweets is a collaborative effort between Krispy Kreme and the Japanese branches of TGI Friday’s, which is adding the burger to its menu. If you want to get technical, it’s not entirely accurate to call it a combination dinner/dessert, though, but only because it contains two desserts, as both the top and bottom half of the hamburger bun have each been replaced by an entire Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut.

Rounding out the nutritional balance of the Signature Doughnut Burger are an all-beef patty, sliced bacon, mozzarella cheese, and Cajun onion rings. For the sauce, the chefs have decided to go savory instead of sweet, so the burger gets Friday’s “Nature Sauce,” which features sauteed garlic, cayenne pepper, Tabasco, and Jack Daniels whiskey.

While just looking at it is enough to make the mouth water, it goes without saying that the Signature Doughnut Burger isn’t the healthiest thing you could eat. Don’t worry, though, because if you’re trying to limit your intake of red meat, Friday’s and Krispy Kreme have also been thoughtful enough to create a Flaming Doughnut Chicken Sandwich that also has doughnut buns.

Once again, you get two Original Glazed doughnuts and bacon, but the Flaming Doughnut Chicken Sandwich skips the onion rings and gives you jalapenos as a topping instead. Likewise, the mozzarella cheese is swapped out for ranch dressing, and it’s finished off with Friday’s Nashville hot sauce, which the chain boasts is “hot enough to make you breathe fire.”

Both sandwiches are identically priced at 1,639 yen (US$15) and, obviously, come with a side of French fries. They’ll be available at TGI Friday’s Japan branches from October 2-31, so yes, grabbing one as a snack before you go and gorge yourself on Halloween candy is an option.

Source: PR Times via Entabe

Images: PR Times

