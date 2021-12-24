Collaboration with one of Japan’s favorite sake breweries won’t get you drunk, will make you happy.

Out of the hamburger chains in Japan, Mos Burger is often considered the most quintessentially Japanese of the bunch. The chain offered rice burgers decades before its rivals McDonald’s and Lotteria copied the idea, and Mos routinely makes use of traditional Japanese flavors and ingredients in its sandwiches, like with the decadent sukiyaki burger.

So it’s only fitting that Mos Burger will also be offering the most Japanese milkshake flavor possible: sake.

In an announcement that’s bringing smiles to the faces of sweets fans and sake fans, Mos has let it be known that they’re bringing back the Dassai Shake, a team-up with Asahi Shuzo. Not to be confused with Asahi Breweries (the company that makes Asahi Super Dry beer), Asahi Shuzo is a relatively small sake brewery in the town of Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, that produces Dassai, one of Japan’s most delicious and widely popular brands of sake.

The Dassai Shake was offered for a very limited time last year, going on sale for just 10 days in late December until all the ingredients for 200,000 shakes were used up. As for what those ingredients are, the shake starts with a Mos vanilla shake base, which is then mixed with amazake, a type of non-alcoholic sake with a creamy flavor and texture. Dassai’s amazake still has the delicate sweetness and clean finish of its alcoholic-version counterpart, in part because it’s made with the same Yamada Nishiki rice. The Dassai Shake also contains a sweet Dassai sauce that makes the drink more flavorful as you stir it, and the finishing touch is a pinch of Patagonian salt to keep the aftertaste crisp.

As a completely non-alcoholic beverage, the Dassai shake can be enjoyed even by drinkers who aren’t “drinkers.” It’s 380 yen (US$3.30) for a small or 450 for a medium, and at those prices definitely worth it, considering how great the one we had last year was. This year’s batch, which will also be available only in limited quantities, goes on sale December 28, just in time for Japan’s New Year’s holiday season, and if you see a branch flying the Dassai banner pictured above, it’s a sign that the drink is still available there.

And should you miss out, and are old enough, you can always drown your sorrows with the standard Dassai sake.

