Use whatever words you like on your pendant and stud it with your Pokémon symbol of choice!

Not to be too much of a boomer about it, but back in my day, you were lucky if you could find a badly painted plastic figure of Pikachu on sale at your local toy store. Pokémon was the strict domain of children and its merchandise reflected it. Nowadays, there’s a Pokémon product for every age regardless of gender, and the domains of home goods, necessities, and luxury jewelry are especially well-stocked with the series’ most popular ‘Mons.

In 2019, jeweler U-Treasure launched a line of customizable pendants emblazoned with classy little Pokémon emblems. Those close enough and in the know could easily identify the monster or symbol attached to the pendant, while from far away it just looked like a pretty and sophisticated pendant—perfect for your average professional Pokémon fan of working age. U-Treasure announced recently that they would be expanding the number of designs to adorn your customized Free Writing Pendant with, and fear not, you can still pick between four fonts to fancy up whatever word you choose to set in 18-carat gold!

▼ A silver-gold pendant in Sacramento font with the name “Satoshi”, same as the series’ protagonist.

You can select to have your pendant made in pink gold, white gold, or yellow gold, and can use any letter or number plus a select number of punctuation marks. Take care, though, that your word or phrase doesn’t exceed eight full-width Roman characters!

▼ The font samples demonstrate the few permitted symbols—namely periods, ampersands, and hearts.

The most important step is to choose your definitive Pokémon symbol. The symbols provided cover fan favorites like Pikachu; Eevee and all of its evolutions; the Kanto starters Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur; Mew; Snorlax; four different types of PokéBalls, and two brand new symbols: Dedenne and Piplup.

If you’re interested in netting one of these classy custom necklaces for your very own, you can order through here (Japan only) for the hefty price of 30,800 yen (US$265.22) per pendant. As the necklaces are made to order, it will take around eight weeks for your order to be shipped. I think we can all agree that the final product is well worth the wait, and we’re looking forward to what other collaborations U-Treasure will cook up in 2022!

Source, images: PR Times

