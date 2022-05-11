Finally, a way to spend the whole summer with Totoro!

Kimono fall into two broad categories in Japan. On one hand, you have formal-occasion kimono, which tend to be steeped in a number of aesthetic traditions, and on the other end of the spectrum, you have yukata.

Yukata are lighter-weight kimono worn in the summer, usually to fun, casual events like neighborhood festivals and fireworks exhibitions. So naturally yukata tend to also have fun, creative patterns for their fabrics, and two new examples are here with a pair of Studio Ghibli yukata.

Up first we have the My Neighbor Totoro Firework-Viewing Yukata, with the cuddly forest spirit himself making multiple appearances across the sleeves and body of the garment.

As is usual for the big guy, Totoro appears to be cozily perched in the boughs of a tree, playing his ocarina while taking in some fireworks, one of Japan’s favorite ways to spend a midsummer eve.

The deep-blue color is evocative of the night sky momentarily lit up by pretty pyrotechnics, and also makes for easy pairing with a wide range of obi (kimono sash) colors.

The other Ghibli kimono being offered is the Kiki’s Delivery Service Tessenka Yukata.

Rather than Kiki herself, it’s her cat companion Jiji who’s keeping the yukata wearer company.

The sign Kiki hangs up to advertise her delivery service is here too, in a leaf-green outline.

If you’re wondering what “tessenka” means, it’s the Japanese name for the clematis flower. Clematis is also known as “traveler’s joy,” making it a coincidentally fitting pairing for an anime whose protagonist sets out on a journey to find her calling in life.

Both kimono are made of 100-percent cotton and priced at 13,200 yen (US$105), a pretty reasonable price for a nice-quality yukata (though you’ll have to purchase an obi separately). And if you’re looking to accessorize, or maybe don’t have any events where you live that offer you an opportunity to wear a kimono but still want some Japanese/Ghibli style, Totoro and Jiji will also be showing up embroidered onto traditional kinchaku handbags made with a cotton/rayon blend.

The kimono are already available here through the online shop of Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku, and pre-orders for the kinchaku open later this month.

