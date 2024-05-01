There are no Krabby Patties to be found inside but plenty of other useful nautical nonsense.

Lately, it seems like more and more lucky bags (fukubukuro) have been popping up in Japan outside of their traditional New Year’s season release. Take Japanese burger chain Mos Burger, for instance, which will use any time of year as an excuse to release some new fun. Most recently, Mos Burger partnered with American cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants for a lucky bag that was released on April 25 for 5,000 yen (US$32). While it’s possible to find them inside Mos Burger locations, the chain was also taking online reservations in advance (note: now concluded). Not wanting to miss out, we reserved a bag and went to pick it up.

▼ Front of the bag

▼ Back of the bag

Uniquely, the reservation website also shared exactly what was inside with potential buyers. So while it wasn’t exactly a surprise, we could be confident that we would like what we were getting. Here’s what was inside:

● Pass case

● Square pouch

● Hand towel

● Rope-handle tote bag

● Meal vouchers with a value of 5,000 yen (500 yen each x 10 vouchers) / Expiration date: July 31, 2024

Considering we paid the same amount of money for the entire lucky bag as we did for the value of the meal vouchers, that essentially made the four original goods free. Let’s take a peek at the individual items in more detail.

● Pass case

Perfect for holding transportation passes or ID cards, this pass case measures approximately 135 x 119 millimeters (5.3 x 4.7 inches) and is decorated with four of the main characters who live in Bikini Bottom.

▼ Back of the pass case

● Square pouch

This handy bag measures approximately 200 x 140 x 80 millimeters and comes in the same vivid yellow as our favorite sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea.

The inside fabric featured SpongeBob and Patrick greeting us on a pink background.

● Hand towel

This 100-percent cotton towel (300 x 300 millimeters) was hiding inside of the above pouch. We know it will be perfect for wiping away sweat in the hot summer months to come.

● Rope-handle tote bag

Finally, this tote bag was perhaps the most exciting inclusion. Its large size (480 x 310 x 100 millimeters) makes it great for shopping or doing other errands on the run. While we thought that it might be a bit flimsy as part of a lucky bag set…

…it was actually incredibly sturdy, with plenty of room to fit a small laptop or A4-sized folders inside.

All in all, the Mos Burger x SpongeBob lucky bag is a great deal for any SpongeBob fans out there. You may want to check your local Mos Burger location before all supplies run out. Stay tuned as we also continue our year-round quest to find the most exciting lucky bags around.

Reference: Mos Burger

All images © SoraNews24

