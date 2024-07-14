There will always be space for cute animals in Japan.

Neither coffee beans nor alpacas are native to Japan, but they’re both things the country has developed ab affection for, what with its appreciation for relaxing beverage breaks and cute animals. So it’s not hard to see why the latest round of drinkware being offered by Starbucks Japan features the cuddly-looking creatures on a variety of mugs, tumblers, and bottles.

For those looking for maximum alpaca visibility, you’ll want to go with the 591-mililiter (20-ounce) Stainless Steel Alpaca Bottle (5,450 yen [US$34]), which has a whole bunch of the animals hanging out between colorful mountains…

…but the 503-mililiter Alpaca Sunny Bottle (2,600 yen) has an undeniable charm to its tapered design and the obvious closeness between its pair of alpaca pals…

…and the push-button flip-top of the smaller 381-mililiter Stainless Steel Alpaca Bottle (4,250 yen) is extra convenient.

Just as the alpacas all sport accessories, the 355-mililiter Cup-shaped Stainless Steel Alpaca Bottle (4,400 yen) has a tassel with decorations that’ll remind coffee fans in Japan of sanshiki dango dumplings because of their shape and colors.

With its midsummer release timing, it makes sense for the lineup to feature some cool, seaside-style colors, which we can see with the 355-mililiter Alpaca Tumbler. Which even has a little alpaca figure in its own base-of-the-cup habitat.

Not in such a hurry that you’re sipping your coffee on the go? The Alpaca Mug (2,300 yen) is for you.

And last, if the Starbucks miniatures we looked at last month have you wanting more, there’s a Starbucks Mini Cup Gift Alpaca Set (1,150 yen) with a decorative replica alpaca cup and drawstring pouch.

The whole lineup is available as of July 10 through the Starbucks Japan online store here.

