A little bit of San Fransokyo in Tokyo.

It’s not unusual for Hollywood movies to get different titles in Japan, and when Disney was bringing over Big Hero 6, it had a pretty obvious candidate for he renaming. With the Japanese marketing focusing on the heartwarming bond formed between human protagonist Hiro and the cuddly robot built by his big brother, Big Hero 6 was released in Japan with the title “Baymax,” and now that the time has come t celebrate its 10th anniversary, Tokyo is getting a Baymax Cafe.

Created by collaboration restaurant specialists Oh My Cafe and hosted at the Box Cafe & Space venue at Tokyo Solamachi (the entertainment complex at the base of the Tokyo Skytree), the Baymax Cafe will offer a variety of dishes and merch based on the (in-Japan) titular character. What’s more, since Baymax is a medical robot, the drinks and dishes are prepared with nutritional balance in mind, and low sodium and sugar content. For example, the Heartful Japanese-style Cream Pasta includes a medley of mushrooms and vegetables, with a Baymax hanpen (fish cake) at the center.

▼ The hanpen comes with one of three random expressions, but all versions are adorable.

The Always Together Rice Omelet likewise features healthy veggies, with a rice Baymax resting on top of the eggs.

Rounding out the entrée options is the White Curry Udon…

…and just because you’re eating healthy doesn’t mean you can’t have dessert, in the form of the Colorful Frozen Yogurt plate with a sliced fruit assortment.

Prices for the above range from 1,690 yen (US$10.60) for the frozen yogurt plate to 2,190 yen for the cream pasta.

Moving on to drinks, there’s a Baymax-shaped drink, the Yogurt Smoothie…

…plus a wide variety of beverages served with Baymax drinkware.

▼ Hot milk, tea, and coffee

▼ Iced tea

▼ Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie

▼ Green Smoothie

The yogurt smoothies are all 1,190 yen and the others 690, and you can bundle them with the purchase of a Baymax spoon, mug, or square bottle to take home with you for an additional 1,100, 2,200, or 1.650 yen.

Those are far from the only pieces of Baymax merch waiting at the cafe, though, as the attached gift shop has an array of items including key holders, acrylic character standees…

…drawstring pouches, hand towels, and reusable eco shopping bags.

One of three Baymax clear files, selected at random, is also included with the 700-yen reservation fee.

The Baymax Cafe will be open from August 2 to September 16, and reservations can be made through its website here, and while you’re at Solamachi, don’t forget to look up and see the special Pokémon colors the Skytree is lighting up in this summer.

Restaurant information

Baymax Cafe / ベイマックスカフェ

Venue: Box Cafe & Space Tokyo Solamachi Branch 2 / Box Cafe＆Space 東京ソラマチ2号店

Address: Tokyo-to, Sumida-ku, Oshiage Icchome 1-2-6, Tokyo Skytree Town Solamachu 1st floor Tower Yard

東京都墨田区押上１丁目１−２ 6番地 東京スカイツリータウンソラマチ 1F タワーヤード

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!