Three prized Japanese sweet potato varieties are in the ingredients for this pair of fall treats.

With fall here, every fast food chain under the sun is releasing a moon-viewing burger of some kind in Japan, and Mos Burger is no exception. But Mos Burger isn’t just known for their burgers, but their high-quality sweets too, and they often coordinate the release of seasonal desserts along limited-time sandwiches.

So next week, at the same time that Mos Burger’s Tsukimi Focaccia shows up, so too will a pair of desserts, one to munch on and one to sip on, go on sale.

First up are the Atsu Atsu Osatsu Balls, which get their rhyming name from atsu atsu, meaning “piping hot” and osatsu, a way of saying “sweet potato,” one of Japan’s favorite autumn dessert flavors.

The Atsu Atsu Osatsu Balls are Mos Burger’s twist on the Taiwanese street food known as QQ balls. For Mos’ version, purple sweet potato powder is mixed into the dough, and at the center is a core of anko (sweet bean paste) made with Narutokintoki, a type of gourmet sweet potato from Tokushima Prefecture. Mos cautions that the Atsu Atsu Osatsu Ball name is truth in advertising, and that the bite-sized treats will indeed be served very hot, so they recommend biting or tearing part-way through to open them up and let out some of the steam before eating them (which also lets you admire the two-tone color scheme that looks like an actual sweet potato). Each morsel is cooked just to the point where it’s crisp on the outside, but soft and chewy inside.

Meanwhile, if you prefer your dessert in drinkable form, Mos Burger is also brining out a sweet potato version of its Mazeru Shake (“Mixable Shake”), which has a vanilla base with an accompanying flavor on top, allowing you to stir it in and adjust the concentration to your liking as you drink. The Satsumaimo (another way to say “sweet potato”) Mazeru Shake is made with two more highly prized types of sweet potato, Kagoshima Prefecture’s Maron Gold and Beni Haruka. The Beni Haruka is Japan’s sweetest sweet potato variety, and even the skin is used in making the shake’s sweet potato sauce, to give a little bit of extra texture.

Both desserts go on sale September 11 and are scheduled to be available until mid-November, though with Mos making an “or while supplies last” disclaimer for the shake. The Satsumaimo shake is priced at 340 yen (US$2.30) for a small and 420 yen for a medium and the Atsu Atsu Osatsu Balls at 260 yen (US$1.75) for an order of three or 430 yen for five. And yes, we’ve crunched the numbers for you: each Atsu Atsu Osatsu Balls is 0.66 yen cheaper if you buy the five-pack, so the bigger dessert order really is the sensible one here.

