Belgian chocolatier meets two of the Kyoto video game developers most popular series for sweet collaboration.

With New Year’s festivities winding down in Japan, it’s time to start getting ready for Valentine’s Day, and in Japan, that means it’s time to start looking for chocolate.

There’s a bit of a balancing act to picking out Valentine’s Day chocolate in Japan. On the one hand, it’s a special occasion, so most people want to pick out some special sweets. On the other hand…this is chocolate we’re talking about, right? Fancy it up too much, and you lose that sense of childlike glee that comes from biting into a piece.

Thankfully, two companies at the top of their respective games are teaming up to supply us with an array of Valentine’s Day chocolate that’s both fancy and fun, with crossover sweets sets from Nintendo and Godiva.

For this collaboration, the Kyoto game developer and Belgian chocolatier are saluting two beloved Nintendo franchises: Animal Crossing (or Dobutsu no Mori, to use its Japanese-language title) and Pikmin.

Starting with the Animal Crossing sweets, there’s both a 10-piece Godiva Meets Animal Crossing Assortment (3,240 yen [US$21], pictured above) and a six-piece Godiva Meets Animal Crossing G Chocolat Assortment (1,944 yen, pictured below).

While both come in a beautiful box, it’s the 10-piece assortment that’ll have the most appeal for fans of the game, with chocolates bearing the likenesses of Rosie, Lily, Tia, May, Isabelle, K.K. Slider, and Timmy and Tommy Nook.

▼ These milk chocolates feature rose, vanilla, milk tea, and jasmine tea-flavor fillings…

▼ …while these are pure milk chocolate…

▼ …and there’s also a white chocolate shaped like Animal Crossing’s iconic leaf.

Moving on to the Godiva Meets Pikmin sets, there are three: the four-piece assortment (2,160 yen)…

…the seven-piece assortment (3,240 yen)…

…and the four-piece assortment with three-piece pouch set, which bundles a trio of zippered Pikmin pouches with the four-piece assortment.

▼ Front and back pouch patterns shown.

Here, the special milk chocolates are blue Pikmin versions with strawberry and apple-flavor fillings, yellow Pikmin ones with vanilla, and red Pikmin ones with dark chocolate inside.

The whole lineup went on sale here through the Godiva Japan online shop on Wednesday, so that you can get your Valentine’s Day shopping down ahead of time (or just start treating yourself a month early), and can be ordered until February 15.

Source, images: Nintendo

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!