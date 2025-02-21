Stray cat Moon also visits our world as a cuddly plush toy.

The animated world of Studio Ghibli is populated by more than a few cats, but for many fans, it’s the felines from Whisper of the Heart that steal the show.

This 1995 movie introduces us to the love story between the Baron and Louise, two magical feline figurines who were found in a cafe in Germany by Nishi, an older gentleman in the movie. Nishi recounts how he became enamoured by the Baron upon seeing its melancholy face and asked the cafe owner if he could purchase it. The owner refused to sell it, though, saying it came as a set with a female cat figurine who was out for repairs with a doll-maker. After Nishi’s girlfriend promised to buy the female figurine when it returned, the owner gave in, but after Nishi departed Germany with the Baron, war broke out, separating him from his girlfriend and the Baron from Louise. Though Nishi later returned to Germany, he could find no trace of his girlfriend or Louise, leaving both him and the Baron alone.

▼ The Baron and Louise, in happier times.

This heartbreaking tale of love lost has imprinted itself on the hearts of fans to such an extent that when Studio Ghibli released a Baron music box through its Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain, it became a sell-out hit.

▼ The stand acts as the music box, playing an instrumental version of “Country Road”, the theme song from the film.

Sadly, the Baron remains a sought-after sold-out item, but fans now have the chance to purchase an equally exquisite product.

▼ The Louise Music Box.

Standing at 27 centimetres (10.6 inches) in height, and measuring 9.8 x 9.3 centimetres in width and depth, this beautiful music box captures all the beautiful details of the feline who captured the Baron’s heart.

▼ Along with her red tiered dress, Louise appears with her bouquet of flowers, her feather-plumed hat…

▼ …and her captivating eyes.

Given the magical backstory behind the character, the joy of this product is twofold — not only does it allow us to feel as if Louise has been retrieved, safe and sound, after the war, it also serves to reunite the characters, so they can finally have their happily-ever-after.

▼ The once-betrothed characters can now enjoy a life of married bliss.

As a background to the nuptials, Louise’s music box also plays an instrumental version of “Country Road”.

If the happy couple is looking to enlist someone to officiate their wedding, perhaps castmate Moon could be roped in to oblige.

The famously nonchalant cat who likes to stray from place to place is now stepping out into the real world as a plush toy.

Measuring 22 centimetres in height, and 27 x 56 centimetres in width and depth, Moon has been carefully replicated with attention given to the character’s cat-like fur and plump physique.

▼ The plushie also comes with adorable pink paw pads on all four feet.

The character is instantly recognisable from the front and the back, just as we see him during one of the train rides in the film.

Both the plushie above and the Louise music box became available at Donguri Kyowakoku’s bricks-and-mortar stores and online on 15 February, priced at 9,240 yen (US$60.84) and 14,300 yen respectively. It appears that the store wasn’t prepared for overwhelming amount of love fans have for these two characters, though, as both products sold out on release day. Sadly, Moon won’t be restocked until April, but Louise was restocked on 18 February, and can currently be purchased online here, while stocks last.

