Studio Ghibli characters tend to take centre stage in its stable of movies, and its related merchandise lines as well. However, sometimes the studio throws us a curveball by shining a spotlight on items that aren’t really characters at all, and that’s what it’s done with its latest release, which brings a humble cushion from Whisper of the Heart to life.

The cushion only appears in the film for around two minutes, during a scene where main character Shizuku visits the house of her best friend, Yuko. As they chat in Yuko’s room about their boy troubles, Shizuku wraps herself around the log-shaped pillow, wallowing as she hugs it until she comes upon a realisation for a new goal to try her hand at writing. This lightens her mood and makes her spring to her feet with a newfound sense of energy and excitement.

▼ The cushion doesn’t appear for long but its colourful stripes and sleepy-eyed lion face makes it memorable.

Image: Studio Ghibli

The scene captures a cosy moment between friends that changes the course of the character’s storyline, and now we can seek similar solace from the sleepy-eyed lion too, with the Whisper of the Heart Yuko’s Room Hug Pillow.

The hug pillow looks exactly like the one from the movie, with the face on the end bearing the exact same expression, complete with lion’s mane.

The chunky size of the pillow has also been faithfully replicated so you can wrap yourself around it, just as Shizuku does in the film.

The item measures 25 centimetres wide, 60 centimetres long and 25 centimetres deep (9.8 × 23.6 × 9.8 inches).

Made from polyester, the pillow is said to have an irresistibly soft texture so you won’t be able to resist hugging it.

It’s the perfect product to help you get through a bad day, and like the plush toys from Howl’s room in Howl’s Moving Castle, it’ll serve as a soft companion whenever you need it. Priced at 8,800 yen (US$61.38), the hug pillow can be preodered now through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store, with shipping scheduled for mid-to-late May.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku unless otherwise stated

