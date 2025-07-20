Ghibli tails from Ghibli tales.

Does anyone else sometimes forget that Totoro has a tail?

Maybe it’s a result of how cozy napping on the forest spirit’s tummy looks in the Studio Ghibli anime classic, or because of how expressive his facial expressions are. There really are a lot of captivatingly cute points to his character design to keep track of.

But sure enough, he’s got a tail, and now there’s an adorable reminder of that fact courtesy of Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku.

At 35 centimeters (13.8-inches) in diameter, the Totoro Tail Seat Cushion may not be big enough to accommodate Totoro’s bottom, but it should work just fine for human fans.

There’s an embroidered-patch Medium/blue Totoro on the pad itself, and a pair of Soot Sprites make an appearance too. The big highlight here, though, of course, is the Totoro tail that sticks out for an anime aesthetic touch even when you’re sitting on top of the cushion.

The promotional photos show the urethane foam cushion placed on a chair for some extra padding, but it should also work great for Japanese tatami reed floormats, as well as on-the-floor seating in Western-style interiors with carpeting or hardwood floors.

Speaking of Ghibli tails from Ghibli tales, there’s one character that no one will ever forget has such an appendage, black cat Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Technically, the Jiji Tail Seat Cushion gives you two versions of the character’s tail, one on the embroidered Jiji patch and the other dangling out from underneath the pad.

The Jiji Tail Cushion is the same size as the Totoro one, and they’re identically priced too, at 3,300 yen (US$23) each. Both can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop here.

