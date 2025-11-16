Recreate the Starbucks life at home this holiday season.

Every time the festive season rolls around at Starbucks a lot of the focus gets turned towards the drinks, which means a lot of the special food releases end up flying under the radar. So when we saw that the chain was selling gingerbread cookies in a super cute tin, we couldn’t resist grabbing one for a closer look.

The round tin has an eye-catching design filled with various Christmas motifs in a wreath-like style. The vivid red grabs your attention as soon as you lay eyes on it, enticing you to lift the lid to find out what’s inside.

When you open it up, you’ll be greeted by the warm and welcoming aroma of spiced gingerbread cookies, enveloping you in the joys of the festive season. Each tin contains 18 cookies, in two different shapes – the classic gingerbread man and the charming face of Starbucks’ Bearista character.

The smiles on both these cookies are incredibly charming, and Starbucks fans won’t be able to resist popping them on the top of drinks and desserts at home.

▼ We love a multipurpose cookie.

Adding whipped cream to the top of a homemade coffee will help you live the Starbucks life at home, and a couple of gingerbread men on top add just the right amount of sweetness. Other ideas are to pair the cookies with puddings and coffee jellies purchased from the supermarket, as they’re already topped with a soft yet supportive layer of cream.

▼ The slightly spicy, sweet gingerbread cookies are delicious on their own but they can easily elevate an everyday snack.

With Starbucks currently offering a Joyful Cookie Topping customisation for a limited time, where you can add a mini cookie to the top of any cream-topped beverage, this is like a mega version of that special treat.

Like all the other holiday-themed drinks and goods at Starbucks, the gingerbread cookies are only available while stocks last until Christmas, and at 1,890 yen (US$12.27) each, they’re a great way to spread holiday cheer with friends, family, and colleagues this festive season.

