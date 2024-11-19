An adorable drinking partner that pairs well with a gingerbread latte.

Whenever winter rolls around in Japan, we can’t resist trying the holiday lineup from Starbucks, especially when some of our favourites like the Gingerbread Latte return to the menu for a limited time.

However, this year, the chain is surprising us with a sneaky new addition to the collection — gingerbread cookies.

It’s easy to fall in love with these cookies before even getting a taste of them, because they’re packaged in an adorable box that makes it look like the sweets are living in a house, with a gingerbread person peeking out from the snowy window.

▼ Opening the pack reveals another special character — the Starbucks Bearista!

Both cookies have cute and smiley faces so it seems a shame to eat them, but when you do get a bite, you’ll find they have a rich sweetness, with a kick of spice from the ginger and cinnamon, which makes them incredibly delicious.

If you love Starbucks’ signature holiday flavour, you’ll definitely love these cookies, and while they go well with coffee, it’s also recommended that you try them with a warm milk tea. They actually taste very similar to a Starbucks gingerbread latte, which makes sense, give that gingerbread cookies served as the drink’s initial inspiration.

They get full marks from us in terms of appearance and taste, and the 990 yen (US$6.40) price tag makes them affordable enough that you can buy one for yourself and a few others for friends. And if you get in before 21 November, you’ll be able to try them with this year’s first holiday Frappuccino too!

Photos © SoraNews24

